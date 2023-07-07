FOR YEARS TO COME Will Play To Sold-Out House At Outfest Los Angeles

The episodic showcase was the first screening block in the festival's prestigious line up to sell out.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 2 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Photo 4 Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

FOR YEARS TO COME Will Play To Sold-Out House At Outfest Los Angeles

FOR YEARS TO COME Will Play To Sold-Out House At Outfest Los Angeles

Right on the heels of a spectacular LA premiere at Dances With Films, the half-hour TV pilot "For Years to Come" will be screening at Outfest Los Angeles, the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in the world.

Tickets went fast for the in-person screening on July 14th at the DGA on Sunset Blvd. The episodic showcase was the first screening block in the festival's prestigious line up to sell out. A stand-by line will form an hour in advance of the screening, and those who can't get in will be able to stream the pilot via Outfest's Eventive platform beginning July 24th.

In this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy, a gay man falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It has been so humbling to meet people after screenings of the pilot, and to hear their stories about losing a parent, and how they see their grief experience reflected in the story we're telling. I think so many people, especially in the wake of the pandemic, are confronting unexpected losses in their lives, and still daring to imagine the happiness on the other side." - James Patrick Nelson

Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart directed "For Years to Come". Veteran character actor Richard Riehle ("Office Space," "Mysterious Skin") stars as the widowed father and one-time porn director. The series' writer-creator James Patrick Nelson stars as the prodigal son Johnny, who falls in love with the charming hospice nurse, played by Jason W. Wong. Samia Mounts and Jay DeYonker play Johnny's pansexual polyamorous school friends. And rounding out the cast are Kristy Munden ("Westworld"), as Johnny's late mother, and Suzanne Ford ("Grace and Frankie"), as a weeping soap-opera star.

"Amidst mounting legislation across the country targeting LGBTQ+ people, we feel an urgent need to make art that spotlights queer love and joy, while confronting the queer characters with universal challenges. It was so empowering to build a majority-queer ensemble/crew to tell this story, and now it's such an honor to be screening in Outfest LA, in a block of amazing pilots, alongside so much beautiful queer cinema." - James Patrick Nelson

Visit www.outfestla.org for more information about the stand-by line for the in-person screening on July 14th, and tickets for the streaming portion of the festival on July 24th. And check out the trailer and follow "For Years to Come" on Instagram.

Micah Stuart is an Emmy-nominated writer/director based in Los Angeles. His work has been shown at film festivals around the world, including SeriesFest, HollyShorts, and the Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival. Micah has also edited trailers for major motion pictures including "Eat Pray Love," "Young Adult," and "Immortals". He was recently honored with Golden Trailer Awards for his work on "The Social Dilemma" and "The Rescue".

James Patrick Nelson recently starred Off-Broadway in the NYT Critic's Pick Memorial and the world premiere of Reverse Transcription. He appeared in Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayes award for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre and American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Bebe Neuwirth, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke.

Richard Riehle spent a dozen years doing regional theater all over the country from the Yale Rep to the Alaska Rep, before going to NYC to do Execution of Justice on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's, doing mostly film and tv, including "Office Space," "Of Mice and Men," "Casino," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Glory," and "Free Willy" among others. He has been fortunate enough to work with quite an array of talented artists, vets and up-and-comers, all of whom he has enjoyed collaborating with, and all of whom he has learned from, and so far to his great delight he has been able to keep at it.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Makes Southern California Premiere in August Photo
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Makes Southern California Premiere in August

Rogue Machine, renowned for its groundbreaking theatrical productions, announces dates for its most highly anticipated play of the season, 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning.' This gripping drama, written by Will Arbery and directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos, has captivated audiences with its thought-provoking exploration of ideology and identity.

2
Laguna Art Museum Announces Upcoming Events Exploring Exhibition, JOSEPH KLEITSCH: ABROAD Photo
Laguna Art Museum Announces Upcoming Events Exploring Exhibition, JOSEPH KLEITSCH: ABROAD AND AT HOME IN OLD LAGUNA 

Laguna Art Museum announces Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, is on view now through September 24, 2023.  The Exhibition features an impressive assemblage of more than 70 important paintings curated by Jean Stern, Laguna Art Museum's Curatorial Fellow and Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum. 

3
Getty, About…Productions, And Plaza De La Raza Launch Second Youth Theater Sum Photo
Getty, About…Productions, And Plaza De La Raza Launch Second Youth Theater Summer Intensive

Getty, About…Productions, and Plaza de la Raza launch their second Youth Theater Summer Intensive, a six-week summer theater program focusing on the youth's ancestral connections.

4
Interview: Rainee Blake Talks Her Award-Winning Play And Performance In TAKE ME AS I AM: A Photo
Interview: Rainee Blake Talks Her Award-Winning Play And Performance In TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE

Rainee Blake is an Australian-born singer-songwriter, actress and writer based in Los Angeles, perhaps best known for her role as Alannah on CMT’s popular show Nashville. But during this year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival, Rainee brought her one-woman show Take Me As I Am, which offers audiences an intimate club experience in which she performs memorable songs and shares the stories which inspired them as folk singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, while playing both guitar and dulcimer. I decided to speak with her about the show’s development, her reaction to its award-winning reception at this year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival, where she has performed the show before, and what future plans she has to take it on the road.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert Video
Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: West L.A.
West Los Angeles College (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Provides His 4 Guest Appearances On "The Actor's Choice"
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/05-9/03)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
Hollywood Bowl (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán
The Montalbán (4/28-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You