FOR YEARS TO COME Will Play To Sold-Out House At Outfest Los Angeles

Right on the heels of a spectacular LA premiere at Dances With Films, the half-hour TV pilot "For Years to Come" will be screening at Outfest Los Angeles, the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in the world.

Tickets went fast for the in-person screening on July 14th at the DGA on Sunset Blvd. The episodic showcase was the first screening block in the festival's prestigious line up to sell out. A stand-by line will form an hour in advance of the screening, and those who can't get in will be able to stream the pilot via Outfest's Eventive platform beginning July 24th.

In this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy, a gay man falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It has been so humbling to meet people after screenings of the pilot, and to hear their stories about losing a parent, and how they see their grief experience reflected in the story we're telling. I think so many people, especially in the wake of the pandemic, are confronting unexpected losses in their lives, and still daring to imagine the happiness on the other side." - James Patrick Nelson

Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart directed "For Years to Come". Veteran character actor Richard Riehle ("Office Space," "Mysterious Skin") stars as the widowed father and one-time porn director. The series' writer-creator James Patrick Nelson stars as the prodigal son Johnny, who falls in love with the charming hospice nurse, played by Jason W. Wong. Samia Mounts and Jay DeYonker play Johnny's pansexual polyamorous school friends. And rounding out the cast are Kristy Munden ("Westworld"), as Johnny's late mother, and Suzanne Ford ("Grace and Frankie"), as a weeping soap-opera star.

"Amidst mounting legislation across the country targeting LGBTQ+ people, we feel an urgent need to make art that spotlights queer love and joy, while confronting the queer characters with universal challenges. It was so empowering to build a majority-queer ensemble/crew to tell this story, and now it's such an honor to be screening in Outfest LA, in a block of amazing pilots, alongside so much beautiful queer cinema." - James Patrick Nelson

Visit www.outfestla.org for more information about the stand-by line for the in-person screening on July 14th, and tickets for the streaming portion of the festival on July 24th.

Micah Stuart is an Emmy-nominated writer/director based in Los Angeles. His work has been shown at film festivals around the world, including SeriesFest, HollyShorts, and the Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival. Micah has also edited trailers for major motion pictures including "Eat Pray Love," "Young Adult," and "Immortals". He was recently honored with Golden Trailer Awards for his work on "The Social Dilemma" and "The Rescue".

James Patrick Nelson recently starred Off-Broadway in the NYT Critic's Pick Memorial and the world premiere of Reverse Transcription. He appeared in Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayes award for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre and American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Bebe Neuwirth, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke.

Richard Riehle spent a dozen years doing regional theater all over the country from the Yale Rep to the Alaska Rep, before going to NYC to do Execution of Justice on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's, doing mostly film and tv, including "Office Space," "Of Mice and Men," "Casino," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Glory," and "Free Willy" among others. He has been fortunate enough to work with quite an array of talented artists, vets and up-and-comers, all of whom he has enjoyed collaborating with, and all of whom he has learned from, and so far to his great delight he has been able to keep at it.