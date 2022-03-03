FIRST LADY OF SONG: ALEXIS J ROSTON SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD Comes to Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse has announced its third production of its 100th anniversary season, Artists Lounge Live presents FIRST LADY OF SONG: Alexis J Roston SINGS Ella Fitzgerald, written by Angela Ingersoll (End of the Rainbow), musical direction by William Kurk, and starring Alexis J Roston.

Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "This performance is simply remarkable. We are thrilled that Michael Ingersoll and Artists Lounge Live are bringing the extraordinary talent that is Alexis J Roston to the Playhouse for this one-of-a-kind experience!"

FIRST LADY OF SONG: Alexis J Roston SINGS Ella Fitzgerald begins previews on Wednesday, March 2; will open on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30pm and perform through Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Award-winner Alexis J Roston salutes America's favorite jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in multiple productions of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, earning Chicago's Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award. In a spellbinding concert performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Classic tunes include "Summertime," "The Lady Is a Tramp," and "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing."

Tickets range from $55 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.