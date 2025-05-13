FANCY'S HOOKIN' FOR LOVE is Coming to the Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Are y'all looking for Love? Intimacy? Connection? Your favorite po' country girl turned high-faluntin prostitute with a heart of gold Fancy (the cult camp character based on the song "Fancy" by Bobbie Gentry and made famous by Reba McEntire ) returns to the Hollywood Fringe Theatre Festival after a 10 year hiatus for three performances only in a brand new, hilarious and timely show, "Fancy's Hookin' for Love".

Fancy who has woken up from a 10 year long nap must contend with where the world has gone. How do you find love, connection, and humanity when all of society is seemingly charging towards an artificially intelligent world, one devoid of art and compassion? Let Fancy be your guide, muse, fairy godmother, philosopher as we heal all of our trauma and find love in less than an hour. If you are a fan of camp comedy, draq queens, Elvira, Dolly Parton, Mae West, Oh Mary!, The Golden Girls or Dame Edna, you'll LOVE Fancy.

Created and performed by LA actress and comedian Chris Farah and , aided by renowned pianist Jake "Poodle" Anthony , Fancy regales audiences with songs, clowning, humor and heart in a fast-paced show sure to delight and comfort audiences during a time we surely could use some delight and comfort. Performances are Friday June 6th at 8:30 PM, Saturday June 14th at 8:00 PM, and Saturday June 21nd at 8:30 PM at The Hobgoblin Playhouse (Main Space), 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets are limited and will sell out!

