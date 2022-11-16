FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next Month
Performances run December 9-23.
Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. Book by Cara Lustik & Matthew Hardy, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Music by Randy Klein. Directed by Laura M. Hathaway (2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical") and with music direction by Stefan Miller. This production will also star Angela Griswold in the role of Fancy Nancy, who she also played in Chance's 2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical."
"Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" follows Nancy and her presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles - and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. After selling some of her old gowns and accessories, she has enough money to buy a brand-new sparkly tree topper. She simply cannot wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don't turn out the way Nancy planned, does Christmas still stand a chance of being splendiferous?
"The hourlong musical...has a dramatic tension....as well as a refreshing sound:...elements of swing well as contemporary pop... Everyone learns the true meaning of the holiday...but what makes 'Splendiferous Christmas' winning is that it dares to be a little naughty as well as nice." - New York Times
"The world of Fancy Nancy is such a vibrant and exciting one so it's always a pleasure to step back into it," said director Laura M. Hathaway, who helmed "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" at Chance Theater in May of this year. "We've spent time before with how she interacts with her friends so, this time, we get to explore how she interacts with her family. As always, Nancy will learn important lessons about how to navigate her world and getting to do that with the background of the holidays will make this a show that will be perfect for the family!"
Joining Hathaway and Miller on the design team for "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" is costume designer Christina Perez ("Next to Normal," Chance Theater Resident Artist), scenic designer Megan Hill ("Fancy Nancy, The Musical," Chance Theater Resident Artist), lighting designer Masako Tobaru ("Striking 12," Chance Theater Resident Artist), and stage manager James Tran ("Striking 12," Chance Theater Resident Artist).
In addition to Griswold as Nancy, the cast of "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors - Jenny Jacobs (Chance Stage Debut) plays Mother; Abel Miramontes ("The Little Mermaid") plays Father; Shai Culver ("A Charlie Brown Christmas") plays Jojo; and Robin Walton ("Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium") will be Grandpa and Mrs. Devine.
The executive producer for "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" is Robert Berman. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2022 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are the season's associate producers.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving … for many, the first time since the pandemic began … Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.
Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.
November 15, 2022
Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of 'Check Please: Take 2,' written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience. See photos from the production.
LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More
November 15, 2022
The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio.
Larry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration
November 15, 2022
Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announced the latest news for the theater’s upcoming six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim January 26 through June 11, 2023.
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company
November 15, 2022
Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’.