FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next Month

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. Book by Cara Lustik & Matthew Hardy, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Music by Randy Klein. Directed by Laura M. Hathaway (2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical") and with music direction by Stefan Miller. This production will also star Angela Griswold in the role of Fancy Nancy, who she also played in Chance's 2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical."

"Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" follows Nancy and her presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles - and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. After selling some of her old gowns and accessories, she has enough money to buy a brand-new sparkly tree topper. She simply cannot wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don't turn out the way Nancy planned, does Christmas still stand a chance of being splendiferous?

"The hourlong musical...has a dramatic tension....as well as a refreshing sound:...elements of swing well as contemporary pop... Everyone learns the true meaning of the holiday...but what makes 'Splendiferous Christmas' winning is that it dares to be a little naughty as well as nice." - New York Times

"The world of Fancy Nancy is such a vibrant and exciting one so it's always a pleasure to step back into it," said director Laura M. Hathaway, who helmed "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" at Chance Theater in May of this year. "We've spent time before with how she interacts with her friends so, this time, we get to explore how she interacts with her family. As always, Nancy will learn important lessons about how to navigate her world and getting to do that with the background of the holidays will make this a show that will be perfect for the family!"

Joining Hathaway and Miller on the design team for "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" is costume designer Christina Perez ("Next to Normal," Chance Theater Resident Artist), scenic designer Megan Hill ("Fancy Nancy, The Musical," Chance Theater Resident Artist), lighting designer Masako Tobaru ("Striking 12," Chance Theater Resident Artist), and stage manager James Tran ("Striking 12," Chance Theater Resident Artist).

In addition to Griswold as Nancy, the cast of "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors - Jenny Jacobs (Chance Stage Debut) plays Mother; Abel Miramontes ("The Little Mermaid") plays Father; Shai Culver ("A Charlie Brown Christmas") plays Jojo; and Robin Walton ("Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium") will be Grandpa and Mrs. Devine.

The executive producer for "Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" is Robert Berman. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2022 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are the season's associate producers.