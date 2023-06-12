Experience the All New H2WHOAH DANCE SHOW at El Capitan Theatre This Summer

Experience the elements at the El Capitan with an all new H2Whoah Dance Show before the Disney and Pixar’s Elemental! Tickets are on sale at El Capitan Theatre for all screenings.



Performance arts bring the elements to life with music, movement, dance, and of course… confetti. Music and movement ignite the stage; real water and special effects keep it cool. Confetti blasts and rains down over the audience. You’ll be sure to be in your element!





Daily showtimes for “Elemental” in Dolby Vision 3D June 16 through June 25 are 3:45pm, 7:00pm and 10:15pm. 2D screenings are available 9:30am and 12:30pm daily. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.



Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 20 at 7:00pm. Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 21 at 7:00pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available June 25 at 12:30pm.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



About Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental”:

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Partly Cloudy” short), produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023.



About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it’s restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Copyright: 2023 Disney/Pixar.