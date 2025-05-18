Eugene Ionesco's RHINOCEROS to Play at Foothill Theatre Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Foothill Theatre Arts will present Eugene Ionesco's absurdist comedy Rhinoceros, in which a sleepy town is overrun - literally - by a stampede of conformity. Director Bruce McLeod, who has previously helmed Angels in America, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Antigone, and It Can’t Happen Here at Foothill, returns with another timely work.

This one-act comedy explores what happens when everyone in town turns into a rhinoceros. As neighbors, friends, and co-workers transform into horned beasts, one person must decide whether to follow the herd, or stand alone. Equal parts hilarious and haunting, Rhinoceros is a wildly imaginative exploration of identity, peer pressure, and the power of one voice in a crowd of chaos.

Rhinoceros performs three weeks only May 23 through June 8, 2025 at the Lohman Theatre, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. Tickets ($5 - $20) and information are available at www.foothill.edu/theater or by calling (650) 949-7360.

The cast includes: Caitie Clancy (Berenger), Lian Malla (John), Adam Hogsett (Bedard), Daniel Spiteri, Sr.(Corey), Trinity White (Angel), Tiffany Walters (Papillon), Elizaveta Azrapkina (Waitress), Sema Bayla (Housewife), Nicola Barcelona (Mrs. Boef), Johnny Chen (Boss), Alejandro Contreras (Logician), Alejandro Flores (Gentleman), Vasim Jamil (Shopkeeper), Jaden Moody (Fireman).

Director Bruce McLeod joined the Foothill College Theatre Arts department in 2007 for the opening of the Lohman Theatre and served as head of the Theatre Technology Program and as the department's Production Manager and Technical Director, until his retirement from full time teaching in 2022. He has worked professionally at many regional theatres including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and was the first Technical director and Production Manager for TheatreWorks, where he oversaw many main stage shows, as well as site-specific productions of Cabaret (downtown Fire Station, now Avenidas), Macbeth(Baylands Nature Center) and Everyman (various churches). He also boasts a long career as a set and lighting designer in the Bay Area including work with Center Rep, West Bay Opera, Magic Theatre, Eureka Theatre, and TheatreWorks. Several of his set designs have received recognition, including the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Sunday in the Park with George and a Theatre Bay Area nomination for the recent Marry Me A Little at TheatreWorks. At Foothill he has directed critically acclaimed productions of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Our Town, It Can’t Happen Here, She Kills Monsters, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, and Antigone.

Photo Credit: Foothill Theatre Arts

