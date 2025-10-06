Ethel Cain Extends Global Tour with 2026 Dates Across North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amid the U.K. and Europe leg of her completely sold-out tour, Ethel Cain has added a 2026 North American leg to her Willoughby Tucker Forever run. The new shows include two hometown appearances at The Moon in Tallahassee and dates across the Midwest and Southeast.

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning October 8at 10 a.m. local time, local presale October 9 at 10 a.m. local time and Spotify presale October 9 at 12 p.m. local time. See below for full tour routing and visit here for more information.

The new year will see Cain make stops across Australia and New Zealand through February, then head to Coachella just before the 2026 North America run. Another festival performance at Primavera Sound will kick off a handful of recently added summer dates across Europe, including shows at Luxembourg’s Den Atelier, Cardiff Castle and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

To help prevent scalpers from buying tickets, the tour will be using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange and AXS Official Resale where, if needed, you can resell your ticket to other fans at the original price paid. She has also partnered with The Ally Coalition so that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to organizations committed to serving the Trans community.

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and single-handedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Since then, she has released three bodies of work: her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter, Perverts, a 90-minute project exploring her furthest afield inspirations from ambient and drone, and her sophomore LP Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You.

Cain has played headline shows and packed festival sets around the world and is currently in the midst of her completely sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever tour; walked in New York and Paris fashion weeks and worked with Dior, Givenchy, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein; and collaborated and shared stages with Florence + the Machine, Mitski and more.

ETHEL CAIN—WILLOUGHBY TUCKER FOREVER TOUR

October 6—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 7—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 9—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 10—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 11—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 14—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, Belgium

October 15—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 16—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 18—L’Olympia—Paris, France

October 19—L’Olympia—Paris, France

October 21—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, Germany

October 23—Tempodrom—Berlin, Germany

October 24—Docks—Hamburg, Germany

October 25—Vega—Copenhagen, Denmark

October 27—Sentrum Scene—Oslo, Norway

October 28—Fållan—Stockholm, Sweden

October 31—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland

November 1—Velký sál Lucerna—Prague, Czech Republic

November 2—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria

November 4—X-tra—Zurich, Switzerland

November 5—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy

November 7—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain

November 8—Teatro Eslava—Madrid, Spain

November 9—LAV Warehouse—Lisbon, Portugal

February 13—Auckland Town Hall—Auckland, New Zealand

February 14—Auckland Town Hall—Auckland, New Zealand

February 16—Palais Theatre—Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

February 17—Palais Theatre—Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

February 18—Palais Theatre—Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

February 19—Palais Theatre—Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

February 21—Hordern Pavilion—Sydney, New South Wales

February 25—The Fortitude Music Hall—Brisbane, Queensland

February 26—The Fortitude Music Hall—Brisbane, Queensland

February 28—Fremantle Arts Centre—Fremantle, Western Australia

April 10—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—Indio, CA

April 15––The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas––Las Vegas, NV

April 17—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—Indio, CA

April 19––The Great Saltair––Magna, UT

April 21––Red Rocks Amphitheatre––Denver, CO

April 23—The Astro Amphitheater—Omaha, NE

April 24—Miller High Life Theatre—Milwaukee, WI

April 25—MegaCorp Pavillion—Cincinnati, OH

April 28—The Factory—St. Louis, MO

April 29—Iroquois Amphitheater—Louisville, KY

May 1—FirstBank Amphitheater—Franklin, TN

May 2—The Orion Amphitheater—Huntsville, AL

May 5—The Moon—Tallahassee, FL

May 6—The Moon—Tallahassee, FL

May 8—St. Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

May 9—The Fillmore Miami Beach—Miami Beach, FL

May 11—Orpheum Theater—New Orleans, LA

May 12—Orpheum Theater—New Orleans, LA

May 14—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK

May 15—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK

May 16—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK

June 3-June 7—Primavera Sound—Barcelona, Spain

June 13—Den Atelier—Luxembourg, LU

June 16—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, DE

June 19—Cardiff Castle—Cardiff, UK

June 20—The Piece Hall—Halifax, UK

June 27—Fairview Park—Dublin, IE

June 28—Usher Hall—Edinburgh, UK

July 1—Stadtpark—Hamburg, DE

Photo credit: Dollie Kyarn

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP