Escape Psycho Circus 2025 Unleashes Halloween Weekend Lineup

Insomniac has revealed the full artist lineup for Escape Psycho Circus 2025, returning Halloween Weekend for two nights of spine-tingling spectacle and world-class electronic music.

The 18+ festival will take over the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on October 31 and November 1, transforming the grounds into a surreal, immersive carnival with over 90 globally renowned artists performing across five-plus stages.

Headlining this year’s twisted celebration are Marshmello B2B DJ Snake, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), deadmau5, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas, and RL Grime with both a solo set and a Sable Valley Takeover. Festivalgoers will also witness powerhouse B2B sets including KSHMR B2B R3HAB, Nicole Moudaber B2B Ilario Alicante, NGHTMRE B2B Peekaboo, and ROSSY B2B Pauline Herr.

The lineup spans all corners of the dance music spectrum. House and techno fans can catch sets from Amelie Lens, The Martinez Brothers, Chris Lorenzo, Korolova, Matroda, and Vintage Culture, while bass lovers will be treated to performances from Virtual Riot, Kayzo, Jessica Audiffred, Angerfist, and more. Other standout names include Gryffin, San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set), What So Not, and TroyBoi.

This year also introduces a brand-new main stage, redefining the heart of Escape’s production. Beyond the music, attendees—known as Headliners—will explore surreal environments including the eerie Crazy Town, complete with cursed cocktails, bizarre sideshows, and the infamous Fire Organ. Roaming performers, towering art installations, and theatrical effects promise a fully immersive Halloween experience.

Escape Psycho Circus 2025 Lineup Highlights (A-Z)

Alesso, Amelie Lens, Audien, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lorenzo, Dax J B2B SPFDJ, deadmau5, Deorro, Dimitri Vegas, Eli Brown, Gryffin, Jessica Audiffred, KSHMR B2B R3HAB, Marshmello B2B DJ Snake, Matroda, NGHTMRE B2B Peekaboo, Nicole Moudaber B2B Ilario Alicante, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), RL Grime, ROSSY B2B Pauline Herr, San Holo (Wholesome Riddim Set), SIDEPIECE, The Martinez Brothers, TroyBoi, Vintage Culture, Virtual Riot, What So Not, Wavedash

Ticketing Information

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, August 7.

– Early access for SMS subscribers begins at 11:00 a.m. PT

– General on-sale begins at 12:00 p.m. PT

Escape Psycho Circus is an 18+ event.