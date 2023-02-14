Ensemble Theatre Company to Host Talk Back With SLO4HOME After Performance of SELLING KABUL

Ensemble Theatre Company will present a very special "Talk Back" discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization "SLO4HOME" following the Sunday, February 19 at 2:00pm performance of its critically acclaimed production of Selling Kabul, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. Refugees from Afghanistan that have been relocated to the central coast area will talk about their journey from Afghanistan to America and answer questions from those in attendance.

"I'm grateful to SLO4HOME for the work that they do to assist Afghan refugees and for allowing us to hear their stories first hand," said Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director.

Tickets for this very special performance and talk back may be purchased at www.etcsb.org

ABOUT SLO4HOME

SLO4HOME is a broad coalition of religious organizations, veteran and active-duty military members, and community activists who are helping Afghan refugees establish new lives and livelihoods on the Central Coast. This grassroots group, which already has nearly 100 volunteers representing a broad cross section of the community, began coordinating assistance efforts late last year. Areas of focus include housing, job assistance, education, health, transportation, culture and hospitality.

About ETC