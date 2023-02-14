Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ensemble Theatre Company to Host Talk Back With SLO4HOME After Performance of SELLING KABUL

Ensemble Theatre Company to Host Talk Back With SLO4HOME After Performance of SELLING KABUL

Refugees from Afghanistan that have been relocated to the central coast area will talk about their journey.

Feb. 14, 2023  
Ensemble Theatre Company will present a very special "Talk Back" discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization "SLO4HOME" following the Sunday, February 19 at 2:00pm performance of its critically acclaimed production of Selling Kabul, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. Refugees from Afghanistan that have been relocated to the central coast area will talk about their journey from Afghanistan to America and answer questions from those in attendance.
"I'm grateful to SLO4HOME for the work that they do to assist Afghan refugees and for allowing us to hear their stories first hand," said Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director.
Tickets for this very special performance and talk back may be purchased at www.etcsb.org.

ABOUT SLO4HOME

SLO4HOME is a broad coalition of religious organizations, veteran and active-duty military members, and community activists who are helping Afghan refugees establish new lives and livelihoods on the Central Coast. This grassroots group, which already has nearly 100 volunteers representing a broad cross section of the community, began coordinating assistance efforts late last year. Areas of focus include housing, job assistance, education, health, transportation, culture and hospitality.

About ETC

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara was funded in 1978 and became an Equity theatre in 1989. ETC is Santa Barbara's sole professional theatre company, presenting important new plays and innovative interpretations of classic works for a broad audience. The company's season includes five shows designed to engage audiences with entertaining, compelling, and thought-provoking theatrical productions to support the development of the community's knowledge and appreciation of live stage productions. Over the years, ETC has produced several American and West Coast premieres, and has garnered numerous awards over the years. In addition, ETC offers a range of educational programs for young people.



Review: NOT/NOW at Write Act Repertory Photo
Review: NOT/NOW at Write Act Repertory
The friends’ frenetic jumble of revelations and their evening of navel gazing (so much navel gazing) is a powder keg of soap opera cum sitcom tropes.
AHS Naomi Grossman to Present AMERICAN WHORE STORY at the Skylight Theater This Summer Photo
AHS' Naomi Grossman to Present AMERICAN WHORE STORY at the Skylight Theater This Summer
Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman will present a raucous, irreverent love letter to AHS fans and the dubious art of self-compromise in this limited theatrical run of her new solo show, American Whore Story.
Listen: Anthony Ramos Talks TRANSFORMERS & More on MARC SUMMERS UNWRAPS Podcast Photo
Listen: Anthony Ramos Talks TRANSFORMERS & More on MARC SUMMERS UNWRAPS Podcast
Listen to Anthony Ramos on the first episode of the new podcast Marc Summers Unwraps.
The Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECT Photo
The Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECT
Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic.

More Hot Stories For You


The Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECTThe Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECT
February 14, 2023

Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic.
Bria Skonberg Makes Her BroadStage Debut in MarchBria Skonberg Makes Her BroadStage Debut in March
February 14, 2023

Making her BroadStage debut, trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg, one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (The Wall Street Journal), links past and present with inventive arrangements from the traditional jazz repertoire, reinterpretations of contemporary classics, and original compositions.
Center Theatre Group Announces Community Events in Conjunction With KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORDCenter Theatre Group Announces Community Events in Conjunction With KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD
February 14, 2023

As Pulitzer Prize finalist and Los Angeles based writer/actor Kristina Wong continues the 2023 Kirk Douglas season with her hilarious and heartfelt one-person play, “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord,” Los Angeles audiences will have a variety of ways to engage with Wong and the community.
Leading Cellist Seth Parker Woods Performs Contemporary and Timeless Works at The Wallis Leading Cellist Seth Parker Woods Performs Contemporary and Timeless Works at The Wallis
February 14, 2023

Grammy-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods, a fierce advocate for contemporary music who has collaborated with a wide array of artists in genres ranging from classical and rock music to the visual arts, makes his Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut, accompanied by Andrew Rosenblum on piano, with a program that spans the cello repertoire on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7:30 pm, at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. 
The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre Will Launch DIG IN
February 14, 2023

The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre will launch DIG IN, Berkeley Rep’s new digital initiative that provides school communities across California with no-cost digital access to professionally captured performances and interactive experiences and provides an online creative community for emerging artists in all genres.
share