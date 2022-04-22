Ensemble Theatre Company Names Scott Devine New Managing Director Following National Search

The Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) announced today that it has named Scott DeVine as the organization's top business officer following a national search. Mr. DeVine brings nearly 20-years of theatre management experience to his role as managing director to lead the business and operational function for the company.

"The ETC board decided to hire Scott after a long and exhaustive national search where he was clearly one of the most experienced theatre managers on the West Coast," said Simon Williams, ETC's Board president. "Scott has skillfully managed complex artistic organizations and has been responsible for ensuring that the theatres he has served have maintained a sound financial base, especially in difficult economic times. Here at ETC we already have a solid base within the community, and we look forward, under Scott's leadership, to years of strengthening that base and sustaining our position as the leading professional theatre between Los Angeles and the Bay Area."

As the new managing director, Mr. DeVine's will co-lead the organization with ETC's long-time artistic director, Jonathan Fox. Together, they will forge a path forward for the company as people begin to engage with live theatre again.

"The Ensemble Theatre Company is entering an important phase of its history with the opportunity to re-engage theatre-goers who have long loved the art produced, while simultaneously attracting a new generation of entertainment enthusiasts looking forward to live performances," said Scott DeVine, ETC's new managing director. "I'm excited to embark on this next chapter with our esteemed artistic director, Jonathan, this board and our experienced staff. Together, I am confident that we will be able to achieve new heights for this established pillar of the Santa Barbara community."

Mr. DeVine was most recently with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he led the finances and operations for more than a decade as the organization's general manager and CFO. Before joining TheatreWorks, he worked for the San Francisco Girls Chorus as Director of Finance and Operations and spent two years as the General Manager of the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA. Prior to moving to California, Mr. DeVine held positions of ascending seniority for The Performing Arts Center in Purchase, New York, culminating as the organization's interim executive director.