Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Annual CURTAIN UP! Gala Honoring Cultural Visionary Dana White

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) of Santa Barbara has announced its annual Curtain Up! gala, scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025. The highly anticipated event will honor longtime board member Dana White, recognizing his four decades of cultural stewardship that have shaped Santa Barbara's theatrical landscape.

"Dana White represents the finest tradition of arts patronage," said ETC Executive Artistic Director, Scott DeVine. "His profound understanding that great theatre transforms lives has been the cornerstone of ETC's artistic renaissance and community impact."

White, a distinguished educator who spent 30 years at Laguna Blanca School, has been instrumental in advancing Ensemble Theatre Company's mission through his unwavering commitment and visionary leadership. His dedication to cultivating young minds and elevating the community's cultural prominence exemplifies the values that drive ETC's work.

The gala will unfold as a theatrical experience in two distinct acts. Act I takes place at the New Vic Theatre, featuring an intimate performance by the internationally acclaimed Folk Legacy Trio. This rare opportunity to witness world-class artistry in ETC's historic venue will set the stage for the evening's celebration.

Act II continues at the exclusive Santa Barbara Club, where guests will enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, a meticulously curated three-course dinner, and participate in a prestigious silent auction featuring extraordinary experiences and one of a kind collector's items.

As ETC's largest annual fundraising event, Curtain Up! directly supports the organization's award-winning productions, transformative education programs, and vital community outreach initiatives. All proceeds ensure Santa Barbara remains a beacon of theatrical excellence for future generations.

"This gala represents more than celebration—it's an investment in cultural excellence," added DeVine. "We're bringing together Santa Barbara's most discerning patrons of the arts to honor our region's only professional theatre company."

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available at etcsb.org/curtainup.

