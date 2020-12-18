Encore Dates Announces for Garry Marshall Theatre's HOLIDAYZ HARMONY

Garry Marshall Theatre announces new Encore show dates to their popular Christmas streaming event Holidaze Harmony - including stunning new, never before seen bonus material.

Starring two of Broadway's finest and boasting incomparable best-friend chemistry Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall reunite at the Garry Marshall Theatre for the feel-good holiday event of the season (world premiere livestream was held on December 16).

2-time Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell said it succinctly, "Baby is CHRISTMAS NOW!!!!" and continued, "Kamilah and Terron are two of my 'FULL OUT' favorites!"

Broadway's Eden Espinosa beamed, "Holidaze Harmony is like coming home. It's like family. You instantly feel like you know these hearts. The talent, joy and love you receive from this special, is just what we need right now to get us in the holiday spirit."

The new December 24th ENCORE Livestream starts at 5pm PST/8pm EST and includes additional, never before seen footage, a bonus song and unlimited video on demand through January, 2, 2021.

The duo, known by fans as the "Black Donny and Black Marie" - mix variety show comedy, dynamic arrangements and signature harmonies for a night like no other. The virtual concert comes in the form of a multi-camera filming from the stage of the Garry Marshall Theatre. Music Director, Peter Smith (Piano) is joined by Nate Light (Bass) and Peter Buck (drums).