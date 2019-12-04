Emmy Award-Winner Dana Gould to Host CHRISTMAS WITH A Z!

Swing Left-Los Feliz and Stand Up 4 America announced today that comedy legend and Emmy Award-winner Dana Gould will host CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! as "Dr. Zaius." The mind-blowing evening of holiday music, comedy and cocktails will benefit Field Team 6, a national volunteer organization whose simple mission is to register Democrats in crucial battlefields across the country to take back the White House. The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) at The Satellite, 1717 Silverlake Blvd., in Silver Lake. Benefit tickets are available at TheSatelliteLA.com.

"We're raising money to register voters all over the country. It's obvious that what the party in power fears the most is democracy itself. They know they can't win a fair fight. So that's what we're bringing to them. Voters to the polls that represent the actual demographics of America.

And we're having a blast doing it," said Stand Up 4 America Founder, Don Foster.

Dana Gould added, "If Christmas in Los Angeles means anything, it's a seven-foot clown and a talking orangutan in an Elvis jumpsuit joining forces to get people to vote."

When asked about the importance of supporting Field Team 6 at the upcoming CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! benefit, Dr. Zaius replied, "Planet of the Apes showed us an Earth destroyed by the ignorance of mankind. Field Team 6 is working hard to keep that science fiction."

In addition to Gould, CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! also features:

The comedian/actress has been called, "The funniest Jewish mom working right now." - Kveller

PUDDLES PITY PARTY

The critically-acclaimed, 7-foot sad clown known for his golden voice has been called, "Fantastically brilliant...originality at its best." -Simon Cowell

KATE WILLETT

Comedian / Actress Kate Willett "...is a woman on the rise. Willett achieves a perfect blend of

smart and filthy when she takes the stage." -SF Weekly

THE POUBELLE TWINS

Fifi and Bibi Poubelle (the Poubelle Twins) are sexy, slightly creepy legends known for their scene stealing work with Velvet Hammer and Lucha Va VOOM!

2 HEADED DOG

The comedy group, comprised of Jim Turner, Mark Fite and Dave Allen,

has been performing in Los Angeles for over 20 years.

Actor, voice artist and comedian Tom Kenny is best known for voicing the title character

in the SpongeBob SquarePants TV series, video games and film.

TRACK IX

Track IX is a beatboxer all star!

"Hello artistry! An absolute gem." - HumanBeatBox.com

Andy Paley ORCHESTRA

Andy Paley, who leads The Andy Paley Orchestra, has written & produced songs with Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, Madonna, NRBQ, The Ramones, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many more.

SEÑOR AMOR

DJ Señor Amor is a musical tastemaker known for his residencies at The 3 Clubs Lounge and the Liquid Kitty, and is co-host of the Molotov Cocktail Hour.

THE BACH STREET BOYS

The bad boys of classical music, the Bach Street Boys (Benjamin Jaffe & Drew Taubenfeld) pop up sporadically all over Los Angeles whenever & wherever they're needed.

Visit TheSatelliteLA.com for an up-to-date line-up. Performers are subject to change.

CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! is presented by Swing Left-Los Feliz and Stand Up 4 America. The benefit's Host Committee includes: Don Foster, Erin Quigley, Dana Gould, Bill Prady, Dottie Zicklin, Jim Turner, and Rebecca Ninburg.

Benefit tickets for CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! are available at TheSatelliteLA.com, https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ft6sllf and SU4A.org.

The event price levels are:

$50 - General Admission

$250 - VIP includes preferred seating and free valet

$1,000 - Santa Claus of DEMOCRACY includes the above and a special pre-show Christmas cocktail party with Zaius, Puddles and the gang

$2,500 - HOST includes all of the above, photos with the headliners and listing as a host in all marketing for the event

$5,000 - FIELD TEAM 6 FOUNDERS CIRCLE includes all the cool yule stuff above and your name permanently on Field Team 6's Founders Circle page!

Proceeds from CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! benefit Field Team 6. For more information on Field Team 6 or to make a donation visit FieldTeam6.org.

CHRISTMAS WITH A Z! LISTINGS AND INFORMATION

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

7:00 pm - Doors open - Music by Señor Amor

8:00 pm - Performance begins

10:00 pm - Pictures with Santa. Music by Señor Amor

WHERE:

The Satellite

1717 Silver Lake Blvd.

Silver Lake, CA 90026

PARKING:

Valet available.

AGE:

This is a 21+ event.

TICKETS:

TheSatelliteLA.com https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ft6sllf and SU4A.org.

DONATIONS:

FieldTeam6.org

Field Team 6 is a non-profit national volunteer army with a simple mission: Register Democrats. Save the world. By targeting places that need Democrats most, the organization aims to take the White House, flip the Senate, and expand the House majority in 2020. Founded in December 2018 by Jason Berlin, Field Team 6 registers Democrats in crucial battlefields across the country.

Stand Up 4 America helps small, feisty, grassroots organizations produce entertaining and unconventional fundraising events to benefit their noble purposes. Formed this summer by founding members of TwentyWonder.org and Superball Presents, SU4A.org has produced the eclectic and funky fundraisers: "Stand Up for America!," "Unify or Die!" (at Fais Do Do), and now "Christmas with a Z!" to benefit: Swing Left, Field Team 6, the Dan McCready campaign for Congress (NC-9), and the Voter Protection Project.

Begun after the 2016 Election, Swing Left has grown into a grassroots movement of hundreds of thousands of people across the country. And in 2019, Flippable, an organization working to turn state governments blue, joined the Swing Left family. The national organization is now led by Executive Director Ethan Todras-Whitehill, Managing Director Matt Ewing, Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Finocchi, and Chief Strategy Officer Catherine Vaughan.

Swing Left is not comprised of politicians or professional organizers. Swing Left members are citizens. And like many people, have been sitting on the sidelines for too long. They didn't have all the answers, but they knew it was time to channel their anger and despair in a positive direction.





