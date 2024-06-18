Emily Goglia's MUSICAL MUSINGS Comes to the Moon Room on Melrose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Moon Room on Melrose will present Emily Goglia's Musical Musings on Monday, June 24, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Pete White.

Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a night of your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics. Joining Goglia on Monday 6/24 will be Danielle Withers (The Grammys, The Academy Awards, Beyoncé), Anthony Norman (Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, LA's Reefer Madness), Maxi Witrak (Shrinking, The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv), and Juliette Goglia (CSI, NCIS, Disney Channel, The Michael J. Fox Show).

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, sold out a run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has sung with Christina Aguilera in her MasterClass online series and has been seen on FOX's Grease Live! and NBC's The Sing Off, and she was the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include the recently released film Knights of Swing (Amazon), Evita (Eva Peron), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Rent (Maureen),Carousel (Carrie), and Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), and most recently as Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum. She also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. She will soon showcase her voice-over talents starring in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy directed by Jason Reisig, and she can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums. Throughout the year, she performs in several shows at Disneyland Park, and she travels the nation with the USO Show Troupe, singing and dancing for the military and their families.

Pete White is originally from the UK, where his credits as a music director include Kinky Boots (West End premiere and the Grammy-nominated West End cast album, and Associate Music Supervisor for productions in Tokyo and Melbourne), Les Misérables (UK/European and US 25th Anniversary Tours), Hairspray (UK Tour), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), and Avenue Q (West End Assistant Music Director). He now lives in Los Angeles and current projects include Musical Director/co-orchestrator for the upcoming pop musical Salem, and music producer for Aimie Atkinson (original cast of Six).

For info on future residency dates, follow @emilygoglia and @themoonroommelrose. The Moon Room is located at 7174 Melrose Avenue (2nd Floor), in Los Angeles, 90046. There is no cover charge.

