El Capitan Theatre Presents Disney's THE LION KING

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents a special engagement of Disney's THE LION KING, July 18 to September 2, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office as well as https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.



El Capitan Theatre Guests who arrive early will be able to participate in a unique opportunity. For a limited time before the start of movie, guests can step onto the historic El Capitan stage for a majestic Pride Rock photo op. They will also be able to take photos in front of the immersive lobby mural wall and a Pumbaa and Timon themed photo op!



"There's just no better place to experience the majesty of Disney's THE LION KING than The El Capitan Theatre," said Ed Collins, General Manager of The El Capitan Theatre. "Guests will be transported to the African savanna the moment they step under Pride Rock for an absolutely unforgettable photo on the El Capitan stage before the movie. El Capitan Guests can also take photos in front of our immersive photo wall before and after the film, creating summer memories to last a lifetime."



El Capitan Theatre Guests can even be among the first to see the movie on Thursday, July 18 at 5:00PM as the El Capitan Theatre hosts a Special Opening Night Fan Event. In addition to watching the movie early, all FAN EVENT guests will receive an exclusive poster, as well as reserved seat, a souvenir popcorn container, and a 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to The Special Opening Night Fan Event are $35.



The next morning, Friday, July 19, The El Capitan Theatre offers a special 6:00AM Sunrise Screening of Disney's THE LION KING. As the morning report is given on the African Plains, guests at The El Capitan Theatre will start the day with the film, and will enjoy a bowl of cereal & Go-Gurt provided by General Mills and coffee and tea provided by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf before seeing the movie. Guests will receive a Souvenir Ocarina Cup, 46 oz. popcorn & 20 oz. bottled drink as well as a reserved seat. The ocarina is an ancient wind instrument, and the souvenir cup boasts a handle that is also an ocarina. Tickets to the Sunrise Screening are $35.



Disney's THE LION KING show times are daily from July 19th - September 2nd at 10:00AM, 1:15PM, 4:30PM, and 7:45PM. The film is also screened at 11:00PM on Fridays and Saturdays. Show times and dates are subject to change. Exception to the above times will be the SUNRISE SCREENING at 6:00AM on July 19th



There are special group rates for Disney's THE LION KING of $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of Disney's THE LION KING, The El Capitan Theatre will offer RED CARPET & PREMIERE PARTY PACKAGES in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM as well as BIRTHDAY IN YOUR SEAT, and a HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE.



For more information all groups, parties, and movie and meal package, please visit www.elcapitantickets.com or call 1-818-845-3100.







