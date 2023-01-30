Eileen Barnett Brings LOVE IS IN THE AIR to the Monroe Forum Next Month

THE MONROE FORUM presents Eileen Barnett in her Valentin's Day Celebration "LOVE IS IN THE AIR." - one night only on February 11 at 8pm. Her music features songs by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hart, Jerome Kern, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Barnes, Randy Newman, Jaques Brel and more.

Eileen will be accompanied by her musical director, Michael Collum, who, by day, is a very successful attorney, and by night, one of the best pianists in Los Angeles-directed by Kirsten Chandler.

Eileen Barnett, "LOVE IS IN THE AIR" plays at the Monroe Forum, 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA on February 11. Tickets are $45 (Cocktail table seating) and $35 (General Admission). No cover, no minimum. Tickets are available at elportaltheatre.com

On Broadway, Eileen starred in Tommy Tune's Tony Award winning musical, NINE. She also starred in the national company of FOOTLOOSE. She has appeared on stages all over the country, on and off-Broadway, and for many years has been a regular in Los Angeles theatre. Some of her favorite roles include Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA, Julie in SHOWBOAT,

Lucille in NO NO NANETTE, and Fosca in PASSION. Her favorite role to date might be the tone- deaf Florence Foster Jenkins. Eileen recently filmed episodes of CRIMINAL MINDS and BLACKISH. Other TV roles include, MAD MEN, ANGIE TRIBECA, KNOTS LANDING (opposite Michael York), THE GILMORE GIRLS, ER and she was a regular on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, playing a naughty villain. For a full list of Eileen's credits, go to www.eileenbarnett.com

She lives in Los Angeles with her 3 dogs and husband, actor, Bruce French.