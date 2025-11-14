Eddie Izzard to Bring SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET To Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated Eddie Izzard will bring Shakespeare's Hamlet to life in a dynamic new staging of the iconic play, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.

This acclaimed solo performance of Hamlet has seven performances only in Los Angeles, January 22 to 31 at The Montalbán Theatre. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, November 18 at 10:00am at . Hamlet in Los Angeles is a Westbeth Entertainment Production.

Hamlet received a New York Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination for the New York Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award.

The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet must take revenge—initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. In Hamlet, Izzard portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.

Izzard says, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, tragic, and dramatic Hamlet.”

About Eddie Izzard

A Tony Award-nominated and double Emmy Award-winning actor, Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career includes critically acclaimed roles in theater, film, and television. On Broadway, Izzard starred in Roundabout Theatre' Company's 2003 revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, garnering the Tony nomination for Leading Actor in a Play—and appeared in David Mamet's Race. Major London stage credits include The Cryptogram, Edward II, 900 Oneonta, Joe Egg, and Lenny. Izzard made her West End debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, receiving an Oliver Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement.

Izzard's film roles include Stephen Frears' Victoria & Abdul opposite Dame Judi Dench, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Peter Bogdanovich's The Cat's Meow, Valkyrie, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, and the recent Doctor Jekyll in which she plays Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde as well as Charlie Covell's Kaos with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer. Izzard has also been seen as Dr. Abel Gideon in “Hannibal” and in FX's critically acclaimed series. “The Riches,” in which Izzard both starred and executive produced.