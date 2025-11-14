Eddie Izzard Brings HAMLET To Los Angeles This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a triple-extended engagement in New York, a box-office record-breaking two-week run in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and a six-week London run described by Dame Judi Dench as “spectacular,” Tony Award-nominated Eddie Izzard will bring Shakespeare’s Hamlet to Los Angeles in a new staging adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.

This solo performance of Hamlet will play seven performances only, January 22 to 31 at The Montalbán Theatre. Tickets will be on sale Tuesday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Hamlet in Los Angeles is a Westbeth Entertainment Production.

Hamlet received a New York Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination for the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award. The play follows the death of the King of Denmark and Prince Hamlet’s pursuit of revenge, a sequence that disrupts both family and state. In this staging, Izzard portrays the full world of the play, including men, women, ghosts, scholars, courtiers, lovers, and political figures.

Izzard notes, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, tragic, and dramatic Hamlet.”

Hamlet marks Izzard’s second solo show following Great Expectations, which played New York and The Garrick Theatre in London’s West End. Izzard’s stage work includes A Day in the Death of Joe Egg on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination, as well as Race, The Cryptogram, Edward II, 900 Oneonta, Joe Egg, and Lenny. Her film and television credits include Victoria & Abdul, Across the Universe, The Cat’s Meow, Valkyrie, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Doctor Jekyll, and “The Riches,” in addition to appearances in “Hannibal.”