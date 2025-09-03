Echo Theater Company to Revive STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT and A BELLA INCARCERATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences will have the chance to experience two critically acclaimed solo works by members of The Echo Theater Company this month when both are revived under the collective title Fall Fest from September 13 through September 29. Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight, written by John Kolvenbach and starring Jim Ortlieb, and A Bella Incarceration, written and performed by Ann Noble, will run in repertory for three weekends at Atwater Village Theatre.

Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself in Olivier-nominated playwright Kolvenbach’s Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight, for which Ortlieb was the recipient of a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Solo Performance.

In Noble’s A Bella Incarceration, Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history.

