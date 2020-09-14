Echo Theater Company Welcomes Autumn With Three Virtual Events

L.A.'s acclaimed Echo Theater Company is offering three, free virtual events to liven up the start of autumn.

On Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET, tune in for an online hour of curated personal stories when the Echo presents its monthly storytelling series, Bold Faced Secret. The theme for September is "Up Until Dawn." Tales run the gamut from nights of joyful abandon to encroaching deadlines, meaningful connections with friends or lovers, or, perhaps, watching the sun rise. Watch it live at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82026430096.



On Monday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET, experience a live-streamed reading of Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying, an epic tale of grief and global warming through the intersecting lives of Earth's human and non-human inhabitants in 2045 by playwright Jessica Huang. Katrina and her unborn baby head north in search of snow; Hugo seeks purpose in a world without resources; and, after a series of unnatural events, recently widowed Carla is swept into a cosmic relationship with an ageless being that challenges her understanding of time and extinction. Together with a young lynx and a swarm of locusts, their journeys become transmissions of hope and loss against the backdrop of planetary collapse. Watch the live stream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87912616761.



Finally, Echo Young Playwrights, a group of Los Angeles-based playwrights in the early stages of their careers dedicated to developing new work for the stage, takes the virtual Echo stage on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. Join them for an evening of short plays, monologues and excerpts from longer works in process at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81549939163.



Founded in 1997, the Echo Theater Company has gained a reputation for producing and developing exciting new work. NPR affiliate KCRW 89.9 FM recently declared that "Echo Theater Company is on a fierce journey." The Echo has won countless Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, Ovation, LA Weekly and Stage Raw awards, and is frequently cited on end-of-the-year "Best of Lists" including by the Los Angeles Times, LA Observed and KCRW, among others. The company was anointed "Best Bet for Ballsy Original Plays" by the LA Weekly and was a recipient of a "Kilroy Cake Drop" to honor its efforts to produce women and trans writers. Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty wrote, "Artistic directors of theaters of all sizes would be wise to follow the [lead] of the Echo's Chris Fields, who [is] building audience communities eager for the challenge of path-breaking plays."



For more information about the Echo Theater Company, visit www.echotheatercompany.com.

