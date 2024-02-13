Ebony Repertory Theatre Performs Pulitzer Prize Finalist Zora Howard's STEW

Ebony Repertory Theatre will present 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Zora Howard’s STEW as its first production of 2024. Jade King Carroll (McCarter Theatre’s Intimate Apparel and The Piano Lesson, Portland Stage’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) directs this equally funny and heartbreaking play. This limited engagement begins March 7, 2024 and runs through March 24, with the press opening on Saturday, March 9. STEW will play at Ebony Repertory Theatre’s home, the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 West Washington Boulevard) in Los Angeles. Tickets are available at www.ebonyrep.org, or phone 323-964-9766.

STEW tells a captivating, funny, and intimate story about the relationship between mothers, daughters and the realities that bind them together.

“Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT) is deeply honored to close our 15th year with Zora Howard's STEW. In addition, we are beyond fortunate to have the magnificent director, Jade King Carroll making her Los Angeles debut with this production. Jade's work is stellar, and we are thrilled for this collaboration,” said Ebony Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown. “When I sat in my seat at the Opening Night of STEW at the venerable Pasadena Playhouse about seven months ago, I was hopeful for a moving and enjoyable evening in the theater. Not only was the play fantastic in its total presentation, but it reassured me that, in fact, there were wonderful new plays written by extremely gifted new writers. I believe Zora Howard to be such a writer. As the play, with three generations of Black women, unfolded, it took me directly to the memory and profound impact that my great-grandmother, grandmother and my mother had on me. I cherished the ride that this evening of theater took me on. As I left the theater uplifted that night, I immediately knew that I wanted our audience at ERT to experience what had so inspired me. Well, I couldn't be more excited that we are weeks away from opening our own production of STEW.”

STEW features iesha m. daniels (Rogue Machine Theatre’s can i touch it?, Arena Stage’s Waiting Room) as Lil Mama, Greta Oglesby (Guthrie Theatre’s Into The Woods, Penumbra Theatre’s The Piano Lesson) as Mama, Roslyn Ruff (Broadway’s Skin of our Teeth and Fences) as Lillian, and Nedra Snipes (North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Intimate Apparel, Geffen Playhouse’s The First Deep Breath) as Nelly.

In addition to Carroll, the creative team for STEW includes scenic designer Mike Billings, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designers Tom and Donna Ruzika, sound designer Lindsay Jones, prop designer Aaron Lyons, casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and production stage manager Pat Loeb.

STEW was conceived by Zora Howard and marked her debut as a playwright. The production premiered off-Broadway at Walkerspace in January 2020. Howard was a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for STEW.

STEW runs from March 7 to March 24, 2024, with the opening on Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Performances are held at The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles. The schedule is Friday at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Note: There are two preview performances on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35.00 - $55.00 and are available online at www.ebonyrep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766. Groups of 10 or more are available via email at groups@ebonyrep.org or 323-964-9766.