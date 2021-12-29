ESCAPE FROM THE GARDEN Opening Bumped to March at Two Roads Theater in Studio City

Due to the current surge of Covid-19 Two Heads Are Better Productions will delay the opening of Escape from the Garden (aka "Tracy in the Kitchen") to March 11th.

What happens when Tracy Greene, star of stage and television, bombs at the Ahmanson with her Blanche DuBois? Will her self-inflicted exile in a crappy apartment at "Two Palms Villa" in Van Nuys -- frantically scribbling away at her play about Marie Antoinette-- lead to total oblivion or to something better? Find out in Sarah Hunter's World Premiere Comedy Escape from the Garden (aka "Tracy in the Kitchen").

Two Heads Are Better Productions presents Los Angeles Playwright, Sarah Hunter's hilarious new play, "Escape from the Garden" (aka "Tracy in the Kitchen") on March 11th at Two Roads Theater in Studio City (4348 Tujunga Ave. 91604). Sandra Cruze stars in this World Premiere directed by Marianne Davis which runs for nine performances beginning Friday, March 11, 18, 25, Saturday, March 12, 19, 26 at 7:30 PM. There will be three Sunday Matinees, March 13, 20, 27 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are $25.00 (Students: $20.00) Available online at Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5309270