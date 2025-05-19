ELTON IN VICE-BOYS SCANDAL Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Performances will take place at The Broadwater (Main Stage), from June 22-28.
ELTON IN VICE-BOYS SCANDAL is coming to Hollywood Fringe. The production tells the story of the lawsuit which changed a nation, featuring Britain's biggest libel case.
When a hedonistic rock-legend is defamed by the world’s-most-influential Daily, the fight for his reputation transforms him into an elder statesman fighting for The Truth.
In the ‘80s the Sun was one of the most powerful institutions in Britain. Boasting 12m daily readers, it chose Prime Ministers, destroyed celebrities and dictated public opinion. It was untouchable. Until it took on Elton John.
Performances will take place at The Broadwater (Main Stage), from June 22-28. Tickets are $15.
