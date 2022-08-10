Dynamic & Charming 13 THE MUSICAL Opens September 2 At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Panic Productions, Born to Perform Studio and BarCinBoo Productions are teaming up to bring Ventura County a NEW Teen Summer Musical experience! 13 is a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that "cool" is sometimes where we least expect it.

With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out!

Directed by Barry Pearl (his 3rd time directing 13 on the West Coast), with music director, Lloyd Cooper and choreographer, Michelle Elkin. Three giants in the theatre industry. The talented young cast are also truly remarkable. The show will run September 2nd - 18th, 2022, (13 Performances) at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190688®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsimivalleyculturalartscenter.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F200547?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Twelve-year-old New Yorker Evan Goldman is soon to have his Bar Mitzvah. He wants his party to be amazing, but that might not happen because his parents are splitting up as his father starts to fall in love with a stewardess, causing his mother to file a divorce. Just as Evan thinks that maybe things will be fine, his mother calls to tell him they are moving to Appleton, Indiana. Once there, Evan finds a friend in his neighbor, Patrice, who develops a crush on Evan while telling him about Appleton, Indiana.

As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime.