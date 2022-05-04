Dune's David Cole Leads Filmmakers Academy Color Grading And LUT Course

Filmmakers Academy, the recently launched learning platform where professionals and novices alike can find the tools and resources to master their craft, announces a new course featuring master colorist David Cole (Dune, The Batman, Tron Legacy, Life of Pi). The course, "Color Grading: LUT Theory & Creation" is now available to Filmmakers Academy members online and via the app.

View a sample lesson on the Filmmakers Academy YouTube channel:

In six lessons over three modules, Cole demonstrates how to create Lookup Tables (LUTs) starting with the theory behind them. Then, he reveals how he generates his own LUTs and manicures them to work for his specific needs. Cole takes viewers through the process of building a LUT and then breaks down how to perfect the image with digital exposure while working with negatives and handling noise reduction.

"This course series clarifies a highly technical subject, with a top specialist in the field breaking color grading down with step-by-step instruction and lots of helpful visual examples from real work," said Filmmakers Academy CEO Lydia Hurlbut. "Like all of our courses, this series helps filmmakers master their craft."

Filmmakers Academy also recently launched a new series of interviews called "Finding the Frame," where industry professionals talk about their career and latest projects. In the first interview, FA's Brendan Sweeney talks with cinematographer Brendan Uegama about his latest HBO Max project Moonshot, as well how various mentors and experiences led to success. Uegama advises new filmmakers to "always be pushing" their work forward. "Never give up. It's just always moving and building it brick by brick." Next up in the series will be featured interviews with Alice Brooks, ASC (Tick, Tick.. Boom! And In the Heights) in May and Matthew Chuang (Blue Bayou) in June.

All Access members experience more than 800 hours of courses, accessible 24/7 via the website and app, along with opportunities to connect with other filmmakers in its growing international community.

Current students and members of the U.S. military qualify for a 50 percent discount off of the annual All Access membership fee.

Visit Filmmakers Academy at www.filmmakersacademy.com to sign up for a trial membership and learn more.