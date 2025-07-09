Dream Stop Installation by Delight Art Foundation Opens in Glendale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Glendale’s Library, Arts & Culture department will present Dream Stop, a temporary art installation by Delight Art Foundation, on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from Monday, June 2 through Friday, July 25, 2025.

Produced by Delight Art Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Lumiere Art Studio, Dream Stop invites the public to pause and reflect through the imaginative lens of children’s artwork. The installation includes multimedia pieces such as expressive self-portrait box sculptures, heart-shaped creations representing students' personal passions, and whimsical paper planes suspended from the ceiling, each bearing “business cards” depicting what children would do in a world without adults.

The installation celebrates the diverse identities and values of young artists, highlighting their capacity for visual storytelling and community-minded creativity. The featured students share a unified goal: to show that dreaming, artmaking, and connection are powerful tools for building a better world.

Delight Art Foundation promotes professional appreciation of children’s art and encourages youth to view their creative talents as meaningful contributions to society. By fostering a sense of social responsibility through artistic practice, the foundation empowers young people to recognize art as both a personal outlet and a collective force for good.

Dream Stop is presented with generous support from the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, funded by the Urban Art Program, with additional support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks, and the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association.

For more information about Glendale’s public art programs, visit eglendalelac.org.

