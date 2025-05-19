 tracking pixel
Drag Star Maureen SanDiego Brings A STAR IS ABORTED to Hollywood Fringe

Performances run June 7-28.

Maureen SanDiego's outrageous new cabaret, A Star Is Aborted, will take the Hollywood Fringe by storm this June with a bold, campy, and chaotic musical satire.

The show follows a drag queen fetus, the first baby conceived inside a gay man. Will she choose life, or remain in butthole limbo forever? Combining grotesque glamour, powerhouse vocals, and biting satire, A Star Is Aborted explores themes of sexual freedom, fame, and queerness through a hilarious, boundary-pushing lens. John Waters would approve.

Maureen SanDiego is a Chicago-born drag performer known for her fearless song parodies, chaotic stage presence, and sharp wit. She has headlined sold-out shows in Chicago and LA, performed alongside Drag Race royalty, and competed in Alaska Thunderf*ck's Drag Queen of the Year Pageant. Her work has been featured in Block Club Chicago, Entertainment Weekly, and Instinct Magazine.

