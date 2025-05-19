Drag Star Maureen SanDiego Brings A STAR IS ABORTED to Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maureen SanDiego's outrageous new cabaret, A Star Is Aborted, will take the Hollywood Fringe by storm this June with a bold, campy, and chaotic musical satire.

The show follows a drag queen fetus, the first baby conceived inside a gay man. Will she choose life, or remain in butthole limbo forever? Combining grotesque glamour, powerhouse vocals, and biting satire, A Star Is Aborted explores themes of sexual freedom, fame, and queerness through a hilarious, boundary-pushing lens. John Waters would approve.

Maureen SanDiego is a Chicago-born drag performer known for her fearless song parodies, chaotic stage presence, and sharp wit. She has headlined sold-out shows in Chicago and LA, performed alongside Drag Race royalty, and competed in Alaska Thunderf*ck's Drag Queen of the Year Pageant. Her work has been featured in Block Club Chicago, Entertainment Weekly, and Instinct Magazine.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!