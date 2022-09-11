Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drag Legend Lady Bunny Will Bring THE GREATEST HO to Catalina Jazz Club This Month

Audiences can expect a hilarious night of comedy, storytelling, and song

Sep. 11, 2022  
New York City drag legend Lady Bunny is set to bring her new show The Greatest Ho on Earth! to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for two performances only on Friday, September 23, at 8:30pm, and (added by popular demand) Monday, September 26 at 8:30pm.

A talented comedienne, actress, and singer, Lady Bunny is the creator and emcee of Wigstock, the outrageous festival of drag and music which has electrified New Yorkers every Labor Day for over 20 years. In "Greatest Ho," Lady Bunny will titillate and maybe even traumatize! Audiences can expect a hilarious night of comedy, storytelling, and song. Armed with her glitzy outfits, sky-high wigs, and razor-sharp wit, Lady Bunny will have you laughing uproariously all night long. (Mature content. No one under 18 admitted without a parent or guardian. No audio or video recording permitted.)

Lady Bunny tours constantly, bringing houses down from Cincinnati to Tel Aviv with her bawdy mix of potty-mouthed humor, zany, Laugh-In-style jokes, and X-rated pop parodies. From headlining clubs to gay pride events worldwide, she has been lucky enough to share a stage with many of her idols, including Patti Labelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Elvira, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Grace Jones, Melba Moore, Jennifer Holliday, Loleatta Holloway, Martha Wash, Margaret Cho, and others. She has also made the leap to television and film, appearing on Sex and the City, The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, and playing The Dean of Drag for three seasons on RuPaul's Drag U. Lady Bunny's film credits include Dragtime and The Out List (HBO), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, Party Girl, RuPaul's Starbooty, and Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild.

Admission is $25-$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 800 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians and recording artists. Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently producing the 2021 Creative Business Awards honoring David Cooley of The Abbey at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Hollywood. For more information on upcoming CIP events, including American Idol finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon (September 10 in Palm Springs), singing duo Lloyd & Ricky (September 18 in Hollywood), The Voice winner Alisan Porter (October 1 in Palm Springs), Madonna's famed backup singers Niki Haris & Donna De Lory (October 16 in Hollywood), acclaimed jazz vocalist Joey Arias (Thursday, October 20 in Hollywood), and Tony Award-nominee Sam Harris (October 28-30 in Palm Springs), go to www.ChrislsaacsonPresents.com.


