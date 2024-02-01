Director Yvette Freeman Hartley to Discuss AIN'T MISBEHAVIN on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Now playing at The Laguna Playhouse.
POPULAR
Tune in tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET as Bob Barth welcomes celebrated director Yvette Freeman Hartley to his radio show, Bob Barth's One Night Stand, on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream at WFMU!
Hartley, who has a long and storied history with the iconic Broadway revue "Ain't Misbehavin'," will be discussing her brand new production of the show currently playing at the Laguna Playhouse. Get ready for an insightful conversation on:
Don't miss this exciting episode:
Hosted by Bob Barth, "One Night Stand" is a lively radio show on WFMU that delves into the vibrant world of Los Angeles theatre. Each episode features interviews with actors, directors, playwrights, and other creative minds, offering listeners a unique peek behind the curtain of the city's diverse and dynamic theatre scene.
Directed by Yvette Freeman Hartley, "Ain't Misbehavin'" is a joyous celebration of the music of Fats Waller, featuring iconic songs like "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Ain't Misbehavin'," and "Find Yourself Somebody to Love." This electrifying production runs at the Laguna Playhouse from January 24th to February 18th, 2024.
Don't miss this chance to hear from a theatrical legend and learn more about "Ain't Misbehavin'" on Bob Barth's One Night Stand!
Videos
|PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Whitefire Theatre (2/04-2/04)
|FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)
|Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)
|Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
|Green Umbrella Series: Last Days on Feb 6th
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
|The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
|My Cat is Better Than Yours
James Armstrong Theatre (4/06-4/06)
|LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: April 21 Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
|Roger McGuinn
James Armstrong Theatre (5/04-5/04)
|Leila Josefowicz
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/28-2/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You