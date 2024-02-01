Director Yvette Freeman Hartley to Discuss AIN'T MISBEHAVIN on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Now playing at The Laguna Playhouse.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Director Yvette Freeman Hartley to Discuss AIN'T MISBEHAVIN on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Tune in tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET as Bob Barth welcomes celebrated director Yvette Freeman Hartley to his radio show, Bob Barth's One Night Stand, on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream at WFMU!

Hartley, who has a long and storied history with the iconic Broadway revue "Ain't Misbehavin'," will be discussing her brand new production of the show currently playing at the Laguna Playhouse. Get ready for an insightful conversation on:

  • Hartley's personal connection to "Ain't Misbehavin'," having been involved since its earliest days.
  • The challenges and rewards of staging a beloved classic while injecting fresh energy.
  • Behind-the-scenes insights into the Laguna Playhouse production.
  • And much more!

Don't miss this exciting episode:

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand:

Hosted by Bob Barth, "One Night Stand" is a lively radio show on WFMU that delves into the vibrant world of Los Angeles theatre. Each episode features interviews with actors, directors, playwrights, and other creative minds, offering listeners a unique peek behind the curtain of the city's diverse and dynamic theatre scene.

About "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Laguna Playhouse:

Directed by Yvette Freeman Hartley, "Ain't Misbehavin'" is a joyous celebration of the music of Fats Waller, featuring iconic songs like "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Ain't Misbehavin'," and "Find Yourself Somebody to Love." This electrifying production runs at the Laguna Playhouse from January 24th to February 18th, 2024.

Don't miss this chance to hear from a theatrical legend and learn more about "Ain't Misbehavin'" on Bob Barth's One Night Stand!



