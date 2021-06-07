Director Steve McQueen and Actress Golda Rosheuvel Honored as Hollywood Celebrates the Caribbean

In celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage month, the Government of Barbados in association with the Caribbean Heritage Organization and the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute will present the 2021 CaribbeanLensInternational Virtual Film Festival -Where Hollywood Celebrates the Caribbean on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 10am - 3pm PT/1:00pm - 6:00pm ET.

The honorees for the 2021 CaribbeanLensInternational Virtual Film Festival are: Actress Golda Rosheuvel (Rising Sun Award), Director Steve McQueen (Social Consciousness in Film Award), The Kanneh-Masons (Excellence in Music Award) and Nurse Sandra Lindsay on Behalf of Covid-19 Frontline workers (Robert Nesta Marley Humanitarian Award).

Among the panel discussions, inclusive of from multicultural storytelling to film tourism, there will be a one on one conversation with award-winning "Small Axe" Director Steve McQueen and Screenwriter, Director and Educator from Manchester, Jamaica, Natasha Griffiths.

Due to COVID-19 postponement, films have been selected from 2020 submissions. Winners will be announced on the last day of the festival, Friday, June 11, at approximately 2:30 PST.

To Register for the CaribbeanLens International Virtual Film Festival, Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 10am - 3pm PT/1:00pm - 6:00pm ET: Learn more at https://caribbeanheritage.org/art-festival-registry/.