Deryndale Productions Will Launch With PARADE at The Electric Lodge

DerynDale Productions will launch its inaugural season with the Tony Award-winning musical Parade, running October 23 through November 2, 2025, at The Electric Lodge in Venice.

With a book by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County), the musical was co-conceived and originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

Amid religious intolerance, political injustice, and racial tension, Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds. The story follows Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, who is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already condemned by a sensationalist press and false testimony, Leo’s only defenders are his Southern wife, Lucille, who finds the strength to become his fiercest advocate, and a governor determined to seek justice.

The production is directed by Saundra McClain**, with music direction by Jonny Perl and Alonso Pirio, choreography by Raélle Dorfan, and stage management by Abigail Poulos and Izaiah Martinez.

The cast features Adam Fried* and Bryce Hamilton* as Leo and Lucille Frank, joined by Robert W Laur*, Jeremy Ethan Harris, Kyle Caldwell*, Paul Sean Ward, Sean Patrick Murtagh*, Thomas Patrick Riley, Karen Macarah, Carter Michael*, Sophia Roth, Joelle Tshudy, Julia Maguire, Megan Roddy, Jabriel Shelton, Kiera Morris, David Callander, Chloe Renee Gillott, and Joshua Luper.

**Denotes members of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

*Denotes members of Actors’ Equity Association.

