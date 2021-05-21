Derek DelGaudio's Hulu Special IN & OF ITSELF to be Presented at the IFC Center
Derek DelGaudio's Hulu special In & Of Itself will run from May 28 to June 3 at the IFC Center in New York. Directed by Frank Oz, In & Of Itself is a modern allegory, exploring new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.
Oz shared, "This is the very thing we've wanted for a year and a month...We were so excited about the SXSW showing. We really have never seen it with a whole audience."
The American Cinematheque will also be hosting an in-person screening of the film and pre-taped Q&A with the filmmaking team on Tuesday, June 15 at the Aero Theater.
DETAILS:
Running Time 85 minutes
Director Frank Oz
Writer Derek DelGaudio
Producer Glen Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, Jake Friedman
Accessibility Assistive Listening, T-Coil
For more information visit: https://www.ifccenter.com/films/derek-delgaudios-in-of-itself/