Derek DelGaudio's Hulu Special IN & OF ITSELF to be Presented at the IFC Center

The American Cinematheque will also be hosting an in-person screening of the film at the Aero Theater.

May. 21, 2021  
Derek DelGaudio's Hulu special In & Of Itself will run from May 28 to June 3 at the IFC Center in New York. Directed by Frank Oz, In & Of Itself is a modern allegory, exploring new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

Oz shared, "This is the very thing we've wanted for a year and a month...We were so excited about the SXSW showing. We really have never seen it with a whole audience."

The American Cinematheque will also be hosting an in-person screening of the film and pre-taped Q&A with the filmmaking team on Tuesday, June 15 at the Aero Theater.

Read the full story on Variety HERE.

DETAILS:

Running Time 85 minutes
Director Frank Oz
Writer Derek DelGaudio
Producer Glen Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, Jake Friedman
Accessibility Assistive Listening, T-Coil

For more information visit: https://www.ifccenter.com/films/derek-delgaudios-in-of-itself/


