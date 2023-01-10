Debut Comedy THE RUB written and performed by Anzu Lawson announced at Whitefire Solofest 2023

Anzu Lawson gears up to debut and perform her 2nd One Woman Show The Rub inspired by her 30 minute single camera comedy pilot "The Rub" about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare... a masseuse.

The Rub, written and performed by Anzu Lawson, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson will debut in Los Angeles as part of Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2023 (13500 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, 91423). This performance is in celebration of Anzu's muse, Yoko Ono's 90th birthday on Saturday, February 18th at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218244®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwhitefire.stagey.net%2Fprojects%2F9427%3Ftab%3Dtickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Rub is based on Lawson's true-life experiences as a celebrity masseuse. She has massaged everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kobe Bryant and then some. This is the first time she has come out publicly about her two decade long secret "survival job" that ultimately became the greatest spiritual lesson of her life. By touching other people's pain, Anzu ultimately healed her own. Reluctantly discovering the healing magic of her elbows.

Anzu Lawson is an Asian-American Singer-Actress/ Stand Up Comic/ Playwright-Screenwriter who got her start opposite Viggo Mortensen in an indie film called American Yakuza for HBO. She's since guest starred on numerous TV shows playing many ethnically diverse characters. Most recently reprising her role as Mariko on Season 10 of NBC's The Blacklist (airing 2/28/23), recurring as Ashley Kim on Chicago Med, & Netflix's Manifest; Season 4 (TBD). After decades of frustration with the lack of leading roles for diverse women in Hollywood Anzu parlayed her story telling passions by receiving her certificate in screenwriting at UCLA in '09, where she optioned her first script, The Seed Between the Stones, a coming-of-age story inspired by her time with Mick Jagger & her music mentor Richard Perry.

Her first Sold-Out One Woman Show DEAR YOKO received rave reviews and was an official selection at Whitefire's Solofest, and Santa Monica's Binge Fringe Festival. www.DearYoko.com. Performances were halted due to the pandemic shut down in March 2020.

During the pandemic, she began co-writing a limited series with 2x Academy Award winning writer/producer of Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, OH YOKO! The Never-before telling of Yoko's incredible yet controversial life, her World Peace influence and struggles as an Asian female artist in a world wrought with xenophobia.

Anzu has also written a 28 original song Broadway-ready musical that she starred in as Yoko Ono called DEARJOHNWHYYOKOMUSICAL.COM. The performance garnered her first Best Actress nomination in her portrayal as Yoko Ono in the 2014 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

She is passionate about being a part of the "next wave of inclusivity focused writer-performers" that not only "edu-tain" but also elevate social awareness and humanity in the most uplifting way.

Anzu writes edgy stories that challenge stereotypes while bringing to light the untold stories of Asian American & diverse women throughout history. She resides in Los Angeles and is repped by Bohemia Management Group. https://www.bohemiaent.com/ & NTA Talent.

Jessica Lynn Johnson, Director & Developer, she is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director for Whitefire Theatre, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has aided in the development of over 100 solo shows (and still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and Oblivious To Everyone for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as Top Of Fringe, HFF Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award For Musical Excellence & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Jessica is so honored to collaborate on this wonderful solo show! www.SoaringSoloStudios.com