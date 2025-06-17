Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton & More to Receive Honors at 2025 Governors Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Tony Award-nominee Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas will be honored with Academy Honorary Awards. Additionally, Dolly Parton will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards event on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Allen’s indelible impact on screen spans nearly five decades as a choreographer, actor, and producer. She choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including “Forget Paris,” “A Jazzman's Blues” and “The Six Triple Eight.” Her producing credits include “Amistad” and “A Star for Rose.” Allen made her mark as an actress with “Fame,” “Ragtime” and “Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.” Her Broadway credits include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

One of the most recognized and highest-grossing actors of all time, Cruise has been a committed advocate of the theatrical experience, and he helped to usher the industry through a challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Showcasing a deep commitment to his craft – including performing all of his own stunts – his expansive body of work includes his Oscar-nominated acting roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia,” and the Oscar-nominated “Top Gun: Maverick,” for which he earned a Best Picture nomination as producer. His other notable film credits include “Risky Business,” “A Few Good Men,” “Interview with the Vampire,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Vanilla Sky” and the “Mission: Impossible” film series.

Parton is an international icon whose remarkable career spans seven decades. A renowned musical artist and one of the most accomplished in history, with 49 studio albums and more than 100 million records sold worldwide, she has starred in such films as “Nine to Five” and “Steel Magnolias.” She has earned two Oscar nominations in the Original Song category for “Nine to Five” and for “Travelin’ Thru” from “Transamerica.” With this Governors Award, a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Parton will be recognized for her decades-long humanitarian efforts. She has founded various charitable and philanthropic organizations, including the Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 to inspire the children of East Tennessee – her home state – to achieve educational success. Additionally, her literacy program, “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” launched in 1995 in honor of her father, has provided children with 285 million books. It evolved into an international movement and remains the signature program of the Dollywood Foundation.

Acclaimed production designer Thomas began his career working on Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” which would be the first of several collaborations between the two. Thomas’s film credits include Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “Da 5 Bloods.” Other notable credits from his career include the Best Picture-winning “A Beautiful Mind,” as well as “Cinderella Man” and “Hidden Figures,” to name a few.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.”

