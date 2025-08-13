David Roussève/Reality to Premiere BECOMING DADDY AF This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Roussève/REALITY will premiere Becoming Daddy AF, the first full-length solo by acclaimed choreographer, writer, and performer David Roussève in more than two decades. The world premiere will run September 26–27, 2025, at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in Pittsburgh, PA, followed by the Los Angeles premiere October 17–18, 2025, at UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.

Written, created, and performed by Roussève, Becoming Daddy AF is an intimate dance-theater work exploring love, purpose, identity, and resilience. Drawing on more than 35 years of movement-making, the piece weaves together Roussève’s personal history, including his African American and multicultural ancestry, lived experience with HIV, and the loss of his husband of 26 years. This multi-sensory production features dramaturgy by Charlotte Brathwaite, video design by Meena Murugesan, a soundscape by d. Sabela grimes, lighting by Christopher Kuhl, and costumes by Leah Piehl.

Roussève, a Guggenheim Fellow and Distinguished Professor at UCLA, has redefined dance-theater for over three decades through deeply personal and politically resonant works. Becoming Daddy AF marks both a return to his theatrical roots and a bold new chapter in his creative journey.

Tickets and Information

Pittsburgh: September 26–27, Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Tickets at kelly-strayhorn.org

Los Angeles: October 17–18, UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Tickets at cap.ucla.edu