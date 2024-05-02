David Neipris' PURE CINEMA to be Presented at Broadwater Black Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Neipris's 'Pure Cinema' explores the intriguing and unexpected dynamic between Alfred Hitchcock and Mel Brooks. It's 1977 and Hitchcock is in the twilight of his career when he invites Brooks to discuss the younger director's idea for a new comedy. Butwhat unfolds is the creation of 'High Anxiety,' a film that satirizes Hitchcock himself. Not a project The Master of Suspense finds particularly beneficial at this pivotal moment in his life. Loosely based on the lunch meetings between two Hollywood legends, Pure Cinema explores their search for accountability,forgiveness, and tolerable hard boiled eggs. Opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Broadwater Black Box, June 8th.

“Money and accolades are certainly desirable, maybe even achieving a masterpiece or two if we're that fortunate. But our legacies are ultimately shaped by our conduct towards others,” Neipris said. “Failing in our humanity has the potential to overshadow a lifetime of achievements. So this play looks at how two vastly different Hollywood icons confront their major missteps and deepest fears. We're juxtaposing the unique voices of Hitchcock and Brooks, as well as their creative inclinations and markedly different attitudes towards women, both in their personal lives and on set.”

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHO: Featuring Bill Chott, Aaron Caponigro, and Lindsay Seim; Written by David Neipris; Directed by Matt Ritchey; Produced by Matthew Quinn of Combined Artform.

WHERE: Broadwater Black Box | 6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DAYS

Saturday June 8, 11:00 am - PREVIEW

Friday June 14, 10:00 pm

Friday June 21, 5:00 pm

Saturday June 22, 7:00 pm

Thursday June 27, 6:30 pm

TICKETS: $15 - tinyurl.com/purecinemahff

Admission 13+; Running time | 90 minutes.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

David Neipris (Writer) David started as an actor, graduating from NYU's Experimental Theater Wing and performing on and off Broadway. He brought his play Big Wyoming, starring Michael Stuhlbarg, to The New York Stage and Film Festival. Strange Gods was a Finalist for The Princess Grace Award. Other work, including April Escapes and Glass Eye, was developed at The New Group, The Cherry Lane Theater, Naked Angeles, Hourglass Group, and New Jersey Rep. Previously workshopped at Electric Lodge, Pure Cinema is David's first Hollywood Fringe show.

Matt Ritchey (Director) Writer and Director of ANGEL'S FLIGHT (2016 Hollywood Fringe Best Cabaret/Variety Winner) and BLACKBOXING (2019 Hollywood Fringe Best Cabaret/Variety Winner) returns to the Fringe to direct.

Matthew Quinn (Producer) has been involved in theater production and venue management for over 25 years in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He created Combined Artform, as a production company in 1998 with Producer Bertha Rodriguez and has produced, co-produced, presented, booked and promoted hundreds of shows. He has been an active player as an advisor, venue manager with the Hollywood Fringe Festival since its onset in 2010.

Bill Chott (Actor) Bill Chott is a Broadway Award winner for playing Fred Mertz in I Love Lucy Live at the Greenway Court. This is Bill's second Fringe show, having performed in Escape From Godot, the award-winning immersive piece. Chott can currently be seen in Dahmer: Monster on Netflix as the Milwaukee police commissioner. He is best known as "Mr. Laritate" on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place and played "Thomas" in the Farrelly Brothers film The Ringer.

Aaron Caponigro (Actor) is a Chicago native and has been acting and improvising since the turn of the century. He is a mainstage ensemble member at ComedySportz LA where he also coaches it's high school league and he performs regularly at the Pack Theater. He's a real big fan of ice cream.

Lindsey Seim (Actress) is a Nebraska native, recognized for her roles in prominent productions like James Wan's Insidious: Chapter 2 and Darren Lynn Bousman's St. Agatha, has made a mark as an actress, writer, and producer. She notably starred alongside Tim Heidecker on Adult Swim's Decker and voiced Claire in Netflix's acclaimed series Lupin. Seim received an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award nomination for her role in Salsa Saved the Girls and won a Hollywood Fringe Festival Producer's Award for the original comedy Spirit Wheel. Honored as a Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, she also enjoys crafting MadLibs for Penguin Random House.

