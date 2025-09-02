Danny Elfman Returns To The Hollywood Bowl For THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Danny Elfman, Los Angeles' reigning Pumpkin King, will return to the Hollywood Bowl for what has become a Halloween tradition with an all-new performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert. Marking ten years since its first shows at the bowl in 2015, the performances, on Saturday, October 25th and Sunday, October 26th, will feature Elfman – who composed the original film music, lyrics, and score – singing the songs of Jack Skellington, the film’s beloved Pumpkin King character, as well as Barrel. This year’s cast includes Janelle Monáe as Sally, Keith David as Oogie Boogie, John Stamos as Lock, and Riki Lindhome as Shock. Elfman and the cast will be accompanied by a live orchestra while the film plays on large screens, and stunning visuals from the movie are projected on the screens and façade of the Hollywood Bowl, transporting the audience into “Halloween Town.”

On these special shows, Danny shares, “I guess it’s safe to say this is becoming a Halloween tradition by now. That makes me so happy. I can’t wait to see all the Halloween freaks, monsters, gods and goddesses to celebrate together!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, at 10 AM PT. Presales begin Wednesday, September 3, at 10 AM through Thursday, September 4, at 11:59 PM. The presale will be available exclusively to select fans, including Disney+ Perks subscribers who can purchase tickets directly through Disney+ Perks.* For more details and to purchase, visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for October 25th will be available HERE, while tickets for October 26th will be available HERE.

Get to the Bowl early to enjoy the Hollywood Bowl/Halloween Town transformation with special pre-show activities including a costume contest (Tim Burton-inspired costumes are encouraged!), unique photo opportunities, and trick-or-treating stations.

This year’s performances mark the 12th & 13th time that Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert will appear at the Hollywood Bowl. There were two sold-out shows in 2015 and for three nights each in 2016, 2018, and 2023, due to overwhelming demand. Past performances have featured Catherine O’Hara, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Weird Al, Ken Page, and many others.

Conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will once again be leading the full orchestra and choir performing the film’s classic score and cherished songs live to picture along with the all-star cast and special guest artists performing the film's acclaimed songs live, plus an unforgettable virtuosic interlude with violinist Sandy Cameron.

The concert is produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions and Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox & Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide in association with Disney Concerts.

