DO YOU REMEMBER? Film Tribute to Clive Davis Comes to The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present Do You Remember?, a new, previously unreleased film celebrating the music that defined generations— from Janis Joplin to Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel to Earth, Wind & Fire, from Aretha Franklin to Whitney Houston, Patti Smith to Santana, from Barry Manilow to Dionne Warwick and Alicia Keys — and the legendary visionary, Clive Davis, who helped bring it all to life.

The film offers music lovers an exclusive glimpse into how Davis helped shape the music industry and music history, featuring an extraordinary collection of rare film and video highlights honoring the incredible career of this music industry legend.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Clive Davis and iconic GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated songwriter/composer/producer David Foster.

Do You Remember? is produced by Mark Ronson, Erich Bergen and DJ Earworm, with associate producers Marc Johnston and Stacy Carr.

