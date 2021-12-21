DISRUPTING THE BOX to be Presented at Theatre 40

Theatre 40 will present a staged reading of a new play, Disrupting the Box, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The play is written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz.

At a large non-profit organization, employees face moral decisions about how to react to the unethical diktats of a new CEO.

The cast includes Alan Aymie, Jennifer Davis, Eric Keitel, Liridona Leti, David Hunt Stafford, Alana Webster, Jeffrey Winner and Paul Zarou.

Admission is FREE. Reservations are not required. Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show vax card or digital record).

This event is free. As Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization, donations are gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

Theatre 40 is in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.