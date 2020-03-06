DIRTY MAGIC Enters Third Year at The Three Clubs

Hollywood's drunkest magic show, DIRTY TRICKS with The New Bad Boys of Magic, extends into its third smash(ed) year at The Three Clubs.

Headliners at the world-famous Magic Castle, The New Bad Boys of Magic (akaDaniel Donohue and Eric Siegel), continue to shock and delight audiences with their signature brand of NSFW character comedy and top-notch illusions. Joining them for each performance-generally running on the third Sunday of each month-is a rotating cast of the world's foremost professional prestidigitators.

The March 15th show features special guests including comic Lizzy Cooperman(Comedy Central, HBO, and "Quibi") one of Time Out LA's "Comedians to Watch;" magic from Taylor Hughes, who has appeared on Masters of Illusions, Jonathan Levit, the magic consultant for The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and has appeared on The X-Files and Flashforward, and Nick Paul, a magic consultant for Netflix's Magic For Humans. Also featured: puppetry by Pam Severns, a Jim Henson Foundation grant recipient; plus table-side close-up magic from the Magic Castle's Elizabeth Messick, a Black Rabbit Rose performer recently featured in the Washington Post.

Audience members (21-and-over, please) arrive early to grab drinks and enjoy close-up magic performed right at their tables. Co-produced by Greg Karber, the next DIRTY TRICKS show is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2020. Doors open at 7:00pm for cocktails and close-up magic. The Bad Boys take the stage at 8:00pm and the show goes until 9:15pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online in advance at https://www.badboysmagic.com. Buy them before they disappear!

In-between each guest's performance the Bad Boys will perform new material as well as fan favorites.





