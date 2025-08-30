DESTINATION D23: A JOURNEY AROUND THE WORLDS OF DISNEY Showcase Shares Upcoming Projects

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world-class creative forces behind many of The Walt Disney Company’s highly anticipated upcoming projects took center stage at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Fla. for a showcase full of exclusive announcements, never-before-seen footage, and special guest appearances during day two of the sold-out Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney presented by Lug®. Destination D23 is a one-of-a-kind event taking place from August 29 through 31, bringing together some of the biggest Disney fans for a multi-day experience featuring exclusive programming, events, shopping and more.

Host Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the celebratory event held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, setting the stage for a lively program full of exclusive announcements and previews. She was joined onstage throughout the Disney Entertainment Showcase by many of Disney’s esteemed creatives and celebrity guests to discuss the studio’s upcoming projects, announce new film titles and release dates, and show the captivated audience a sneak peek at the company’s exhilarating upcoming projects.

Major Moments & Announcements from the Showcase

After revealing earlier this year that a brand-new “Ice Age” big screen adventure was in production, the new title and release date were officially announced as part of the day’s program. “Ice Age: Boiling Point,” due in theaters on February 5, 2027, is a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.

PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disney and Pixar’s beloved classic “Toy Story,” the cornerstone film will be re-released in theaters beginning September 12, 2025, giving audiences the unique chance to experience the groundbreaking animated adventure in its original format. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 2.

Fans were thrilled to hear that Buzz Lightyear will once again fly to infinity and beyond during this year’s 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The iconic new Buzz balloon features a brand-new design and returns to the skies of Manhattan for the first time since 2013.

In further “Toy Story” news, Pixar unveiled a sneak peek of “Toy Story 5,” coming to theaters June 19, 2026. Fans got a first look at Smarty Pants, the character voiced by comedy legend Conan O’Brien, and, after hearing exclusive story details, Pixar surprised the elated crowd by screening the film’s opening three minutes. In “Toy Story 5,” the toys are back and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today...electronics! “Toy Story 5” is directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi.

Pixar also gave a special sneak preview of the upcoming original comedy “Hoppers,” due in theaters March 6, 2026. The heartwarming and hilarious action adventure follows Mabel, a nature loving college student whose mission to bring the animals back to a glade that’s very important to her is at direct odds with the mayor’s plan to build a highway through it. When a new technology allows her to “hop” into the body of a robotic beaver, wild surprises await. Director Daniel Chong and producer Nicole Paradis Grindle were joined onstage by Piper Curda (voice of Mabel) and Bobby Moynihan (voice of King George) to the audience’s delight. Fans roared with laughter throughout a funny presentation that included three exclusive clips from the upcoming feature.

The audience burst into cheers when it was announced for the first time that the original music from Disney’s highly anticipated upcoming October 10, 2025 release “TRON: Ares” – the first film score composed as a group by pioneering industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails – will soon be featured in the TRON Lightcycle Run attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort for a limited time. Worlds will collide when the red overlay and music from Nine Inch Nails debut at TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Walt Disney World on September 15th and at TRON Lightcycle Power Run presented by Chevrolet at Shanghai Disney Resort on September 16th.

Fans were ecstatic to also learn that for the first time Disney has fully remastered the original 1982 cult classic “TRON” and the 2010 sequel “TRON: Legacy” in 4K Ultra HD. Both ground-breaking features will be available everywhere on digital and Blu-ray™ SteelBook™ beginning Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jared Leto, p.g.a., Emma Ludbrook, p.g.a., Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, p.g.a., and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Russell Allen, and Joseph Kosinski serving as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Jesse Wigutow and the story is by David DiGilio and Wigutow. The film is based on characters created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird.

Walt Disney ANIMATION STUDIOS

Jared Bush, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, was given a warm welcome when he took the stage and exclusively revealed the title, project details and a brand-new animated logo for the studio’s November 2026 original feature Disney’s “Hexed” to the fired-up crowd’s delight. In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new animated film, “Hexed,” an awkward teenage boy and his Type - A mom discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down. Disney’s “Hexed” opens in theaters November 2026. The feature is directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, with Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones producing.

Bush also presented several exciting updates on behalf of “Zootopia 2,” for which Bush is director (with Byron Howard) and writer, announcing that Yvette Nicole Brown will join the cast of the highly anticipated November 26, 2025 animated release in two cameos as The Bearoness and EMT Otter. Fans were overjoyed when Patrick Warburton stepped onstage and revealed for the first time that he will provide the voice of Mayor Winddancer, a charismatic but clueless stallion who dreams of being as heroic in real life as the characters he once played on television. Bush introduced multiple exclusive clips from the upcoming feature to wild applause and was joined in-person onstage by characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Clawhauser.

In “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. The Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.

DISNEY+

Disney fans in attendance were excited to learn that an all-new animated feature from the world of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is coming exclusively to Disney+ on December 5, 2025. Series creator Jeff Kinney sent a special recorded message for fans and introduced a never-before-seen clip from the new film, officially titled “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.”



Adapted from the third installment of Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure. When laidback Greg finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good. Directed by Matt Danner (“Legend of the Three Caballeros”) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw” features the voices of Aaron D. Harris (“Matlock”) as Greg Heffley and Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) as Frank Heffley.

