DEATHLESS AND TAXLESS: A CORPORATE EXORCISM Will Be Performed on Zoom Next Month

We are dying and paying taxes while doing so; this is certain. The corporation believes it is beyond death and taxation; it would have us sacrifice ourselves, offer ourselves to its engorgement, for the sake of its immortality. What's worse, the corporation possesses us, has possessed us; we are possessed. Let's perform a corporate exorcism! Opens Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 3:30PM PST via Zoom.

Join Benjamin Ross Nicholson, PhD (pending) as he guides you through Deathless and Taxless: A Corporate Exorcism, both a didactic lecture concerning the mysterious figure of the "Man in Business Suit Levitating" (an avatar of the corporation) and a collaborative ritual exorcism to remove the corporation from the cavity of your corpse. By accepting your death and your debt, you will discover that the quest for profit can be replaced with a desire for the well-being of others; this feels very nice, at last.

In addition to PowerPoint and demonic expulsion, you are likely to encounter the following in this performance: pork pie hats, lengthy quotations, one (1) original folk ballad, comradeship, and the Malleus Corporatum.

For your protection from further corporate possession, all performances are to be communicated via Zoom; August 8th, 16th, and 28th.

Pay what you can, given your personal fiscal circumstances ($6.66, if available, could help oust the corporate demon): http://hff21.co/7116

Appropriate for human persons aged 13 and greater.