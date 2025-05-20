DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY's Summer Festival to Return in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The “Summer Edition” of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Dance at the Odyssey series will return with a three-weekend lineup of adventurous and vital work by some of L.A.’s best and boldest choreographers. Performances, curated by series co-founder Barbara Müller-Wittmann, take place from June 21 through July 6, 2025.

Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m.:

• KAIROS Movement Collective presents its debut work, an ode to the bug, a piece deeply rooted in the human desire to be heard, seen and understood, choreographed by local Trans and Queer artist Kaley Logan.

• Choreographer Annie Kahane re-imagines folkloric form through a contemporary lens, interweaving Persian and Jewish music and dance traditions. Four Seasons of Hamadan is a duet for violin and dancer performed to a score by Kian Ravaei.

Sunday, June 22 at 7 p.m.:

The Chronic Caucasian, a solo dance work choreographed and performed by movement artist, director and aspiring clown Felicia St. Cyr, uses her lineage as a St. Cyr—a name historically associated with war and martyrdom—as a point of entry to examine how privilege, trauma and denial are passed on and embedded into the American social fabric.

Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m.:

Daring, brutal, sensual, real. Clownery. Drag. Not boring. Immerse yourself in The Greatest Show on Earth, a hero's journey imagined by TRIN Dance Theatre.

Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m.:

Nastia Yavorski and ABSOLEM Dance Theatre present Bang! The Most Patriotic Show in the History of the United States of America, a dance-theater love letter written out of American war history. In this fever dream of a night, people gather in a nightclub and much is revealed about each character’s place in American society. As an "ever-evolving" society, how much have we actually left behind? How different have we really become? A Q & A will follow the performance.

Sunday, June 29 at 5 p.m.:

A Dear Walks into a Dance, a work-in-progress choreographed by Victoria Marks in collaboration with four performers, begins with a joke. Marks wonders, “What can a dance do? And what do words do?” A Deer Walks into a Dance is a love song to dance-making. A Q&A will follow the performance.

Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3 at 8 p.m.:

Currents of the Mind features three original works choreographed by Caitlin Javech and performed by project-based dance company TORRENT, each exploring the powerful intersection of psychology and physicality.

Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m.:

Last Resort by choreographer Maya Billig, who works within the intersection of dance, theater and film, takes us to an abandoned, deserted beach resort where we witness the absurdity of late-stage capitalism and cultural decay.

Sunday, July 6 at 5 p.m.:

• Corina Kinnear and Company presents Forgotten Time, an artful and entertaining exploration of how our perceptions and memories affect the way we experience and remember time.

• The Shadow Poems by choreographer Jordan Saenz, a duet danced by Saenz and Ariana Daub, meditates on our deepest vulnerabilities: dysregulation, fear, surrender, grief and self-compassion.

