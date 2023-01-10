Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and winner of Best Musical at the 2014 Tony Awards.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER. Directed by Jonathan Infante and Tara Pitt with music direction by Stephen Hulsey and choreography by Kelsie Blackwell.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and winner of Best Musical at the 2014 Tony Awards. Tickets are available at CurtisTheatre.com or by calling 714-990-7722. Running February 10 - 26, 2023. Fridays - 8pm Saturdays - 8pm Sundays - 3pm.

Experience the thrill of live performance in the intimate setting of the Curtis Theatre. Located in the Brea Civic and Cultural Center, just off the 57 freeway, this 199-seat performing arts venue is close to a variety of great restaurants, the Brea Mall, and Brea Downtown.

 




