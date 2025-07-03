Conundrum Theatre Company To Present New Works Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conundrum Theatre Company will present 8 new plays by Los Angeles playwrights, premiering July 18-20 and 25-27 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank!

The Conundrum Theatre Company 2025 New Works Festival spotlights short plays by Los Angeles writers and directors from marginalized communities. Each play is themed around social justice issues that are currently present in our community.

The original works include:

"Coconut" by Bedjou Jean

In the near future where race change therapy is a reality, two patients meet in a waiting room and discuss why they are getting the operation. Walter, a black man, wishes to become a white Norwegian man. Maisha, an Indian Jewish woman changing into a Korean woman, questions why Walter would want to be separated from his community. A sci-fi analysis of racial stereotypes and what it truly means to "be yourself".

"DC20" by Donald Riddle​

Dating in LA? Now that's a level 20 difficulty class! When cautious Dungeons and Dragons player Kelvin is asked out to game night at a gay bar, his roommate and Dungeon Master Marco tries to help him out through the power of the dice rolls! "DC 20" explores friendships and relationships of nerdy gay 20-somethings in LA navigating the world through the lens of Dungeons and Dragons.

"Root of All Evil" by Christopher Lee Akens

Last draft pick LA Rams player Bobby encounters Greg, a homeless man, outside of the grocery store. When Greg doesn't ask him for money and they strike up a conversation, an interesting friendship sparks between the two. Greg's past life isn't what Bobby expected, leading Bobby to confront how he views homeless people.

"Seeker X" by Mario Vega

A 15 year old girl journeys from Guatemala to Florida to find her long lost mother and seek asylum in the United States. The only problem? Recent budget cuts to the U.S. justice system means her trial is at the local Burger King, the judge is the assistant manager, and the jury is one random white customer. Seeker pleads her case through over-exaggerated lies that play into racist stereotypes. An absurdist comedy on the state of our nation and immigration.

"Strikeforce 1999" by Hector Malgoza

Struggling Mexican-American actor Miguel enters the audition room for Officer Leo in the next hit action movie "Strikeforce 1999". When the executives ask him to read for Criminal 2 instead and "act more Mexican", Miguel is determined to show them he can play any role he is right for in a surprising twist.

"The Accident" by April Littlejohn

A girl comes home late from hanging with her friends to find that her absent mother is home early from her date and catches her. They get into a fight that reveals secrets about the daughter's past and defines her place in the family.

"The Strand That Beads Us" by Allison Fradkin​

Turquoise is a pony bead who won't get off her high horse. Magenta is a steed of a bead who doesn't hesitate to read her the riot act. And it's not just their colors that clash. Can Rainbow Heart, a charm who's both intrusive and inclusive, hang in there long enough to string these beads together?

"TUFF" by Cris Eli Blak

A year after his son's passing, Coach meets his old friend Goose at the bar. After Goose reveals information about Coach's son, the two men confront each other over how their upbringings and societal expectations have shaped their worldviews. "Tuff" addresses what it means being a father as a black man and wanting a better life for your children.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC