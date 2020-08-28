Concerto Chamber Orchestra Presents CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS

The festival was presented every day from July 18th to July 31st.

Concerto Chamber Orchestra recently presented an online festival, Carnival of the Animals.

Carnival of the Animals is a humorous musical composition that introduces listeners to the joys of the orchestra. The orchestral suite one of the best-known pieces by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Each of the fourteen movements depicts a different "animal" from the royal lion to the graceful swan.

"Virtual performances have been done by so many orchestras already - with all the musicians in rectangles on the screen - which is great to see everyone, but we saw this as an opportunity to share our music in a more engaging way," Vice President of CCO Linda Diaz told Daily Trojan. "Even with this situation having everyone separate, we were able to incorporate choreography from members ... through this platform when we wouldn't have been able to fit them in Schoenfeld Hall."

Performer Aaron Ghrist said that the group is planning more chamber ensembles that will be released throughout the year in the form of shorter videos, as well as a concert in collaboration with the Thornton School of Music's jazz department.

Read more on Daily Trojan.

