Complete Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals' Mardi Gras Celebration At The Federal

Mardi Gras Day might now be past, but you can still celebrate NOLA in NoHo on Thursday 3.3.22, at (mostly)musicals: (mostly) Mardi Gras! Put on your favorite festive clothes, and get ready to celebrate 'TARDI' Gras (mostly)musicals' style ! It's the long running cabaret series' first show at Upstairs at the Federal - and for the first time ever award-winning music director Gregory Nabours will be joined by Pablo Rossil and his Swingin' with the Music Band!

The stellar lineup of singers from Broadway and LA set to perform New Orleans classics along with appropriately celebratory showtunes includes Broadway's Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway Court), Brittany Anderson (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at East West and La Mirada), Jonny Lee Jr (world premiere musical GOLD MOUNTAIN), Max DeLoach (upcoming LEGALLY BLONDE at the Cupcake), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), Pablo Rossil (UMPO Series at Rockwell), Randi Cee (Randi Cee and the Speakeasys), and Sherry Mandujano (REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES), plus a featured performance by Ron Barnett and Tonoccus McClain from the new musical BIG NOISE. And if you'd like to parade *yourself* in front of an audience, sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Katie Self!

Come early to enjoy food and drinks with your friends before the show, and get ready for a night of frivolous festivity! And, o yes, there will be beads..!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours, which began in January of 2014 at the late Don't Tell Mama in WeHo - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

For more about Swingin' With The Music, including their upcoming Sondheim show at 54 Below, visit www.swinginmusic.com!

Tickets are $25/general admission and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5361574 or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-mardigras. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood, and is accessible by elevator. A food/drink minimum of $20.00 is required per person in the room. Dining downstairs does not apply to the showroom minimum. The Federal's parking lot will not be available for this event, but there is both free and metered parking in the neighborhood.

In compliance with L.A. County's current COVID mandates, all guests will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated along with their I.D. upon entry. Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.