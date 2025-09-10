Comedians Jackie Kashian, James Adomian, and Janesh Rahlan Appear at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nationally celebrated comedians Jackie Kashian and James Adomian, bring their sharp wit, hilarious stories, and absurd takes on life to the Sierra Madre Playhouse for an evening of non-stop belly laughs hosted by Janesh Rahlan, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, 8:00 pm. The three comedy heavyweights, who have appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, and late-night TV, each deliver 30-minute sets for 90-minutes of hilarity. Because of venue's intimacy, Comedy @ the Playhouse is almost like seeing a standup show in your living room. The show is co-presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse and Petty Victories.

Kashian is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on After Midnight, Conan, Corden, HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central, NPR, and Audible. Touring 45 weeks a year, she calls it The Job She Loves Tour. Her five comedy albums and specials have been number one on Amazon and Apple and #3 on Billboard. In addition to her two podcasts – “The Jackie and Laurie Show” and “The Dork Forest” – her writing is featured in “The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies” and the comic book “Comics Comics Quarterly.” She will record and film a new album and special this year.

Adomian is a comedian from California, but his impact can truly be considered global. As a voiceover artist he has appeared on a hundred cartoons and a thousand podcasts. As an on-camera (i.e. "real") actor, he has enjoyed some amusing failures and tolerated a few partial successes across television, cinema, and the world wide web.



Rahlan, also based in California, is a regular at San Francisco Punch Line and Cobb's Comedy Club. He's also performed at clubs across the country, including Chicago Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store. His comedy touches upon his immigrant upbringing and aggressively millennial persona. He's also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.

