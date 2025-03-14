Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to Bring ASKING FOR TROUBLE to La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as the dynamic duo of Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood from TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, ASKING FOR TROUBLE on Friday, April 11 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! ASKING FOR TROUBLE is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Known by TV audiences for their work on “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act…just like a live version of Whose Line!

Their amusing, PG-rated family show includes variations on many of the games showcased on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” including “Sound FX” and “One Word Expert.” As Mochrie and Sherwood take caution to point out at the beginning of each show, the scenes that make up the act are entirely unscripted. Throughout the evening, the show becomes truly interactive as audience members are called to the stage to participate in the fun.

Mochrie and Sherwood both rose to prominence on the improv TV series as frequent players in its original incarnation on Britain's Channel 4 and then as star performers on the American version of the TV show from 1998-2006. Now, Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

