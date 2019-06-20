Coin & Ghost Announces Second Season of Theatrical Productions Entitled MYTH-REMEMBERED

Coin & Ghost, LA's theatrical home for remixed mythologies, is thrilled to announce its second season: MYTH-REMEMBERED. The emerging theatre company will launch its season with the World Premiere of Bad Hamlet, an irreverent, interactive, and inventive play that places Shakespeare's masterpiece directly up against the many interpretations of it, whether accurate, misremembered, or re-invented entirely. Devised by the ensemble and directed by Rob Adler, Bad Hamlet will run from Thursday, July 25th, through Saturday, August 24, 2019, at New American Theatre in Hollywood. The first show will be the designated preview performance, with opening night taking place on Friday, July 26th. For more information and tickets please visit https://coinandghost.org/badham.

Coin & Ghost (C&G) will mount fifteen Bad Hamlet performances over the five-week run, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and, as always, C&G will offer a healthy mix of Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) tickets for certain shows. PWYC Nights will include the Preview (7/25) as well as EVERY TICKET during the second and third weekends (8/1-8/10)! New American Theatre is located at 1312 N. Wilton Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Suggested age limit is 16-years or older due to adult themes and conversations. Mobile phone use will be encouraged for this production!

In addition to Adler, the Bad Hamlet production team includes Hannah Athena Lawton (Costumes), Joey Guthman (Lighting Design), Costa Ciminiello (Video Consultant) and Jason Denuszek (Assistant Director). The ambitious team is made complete with Coin & Ghost's inner circle that includes its Artistic Director Zachary Reeve Davidson (Producer), Managing Director Marguerite French (Producer), Associate Artistic Director/Music Director Elisa Rosin (Producer), Associate Artistic Director Kendall Johnson (Producer), Production Manager Niki Armato (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) and Director of Community Engagement Joseph Baca (Producer). The ensemble includes Casey Dunn, Juli n Juaqu n, Akshaya Pattanayak, Chris Schultz, Hannah Trujillo and Lauren Vitz, as well as some faces familiar to C&G audiences, such as Davidson, French, and Rosin.

SEASON TWO: MYTH-REMEMBERED = THREE COIN & GHOST ORIGINALS (aka World Premieres):

Though we like to think of memory as straightforward and objective, it's actually a very fluid process, says Davidson, C&G's artistic director. Each time we access a memory, we're likely to change it, to add or omit certain details as we attempt to recall and/or recreate it. Each of the three, incredible projects we've chosen for Season Two are well-worn stories, so vivid, so etched into our collective memory that they can't possibly be true. This season constructed entirely of Coin & Ghost Originals is all about exploring the space between our memory of events and the objective reality of them.

C&G's subversive new season begins this summer with Bad Hamlet, an ensemble-devised bootleg of Shakespeare's masterpiece. Based on the legend of the bad quarto the unbelievable-but-true story of how the first published version of Hamlet was stolen and recreated from memory by one of Shakespeare's original actors Bad Hamlet will be a unique, unpredictable, and extraordinary theatrical event that explores the intersection of Shakespeare, memory, modern technology and Los Angeles.

Bad Hamlet will be followed by the World premiere of Mama, Mama, Can't You See, a new play by Cecilia Fairchild and Marine Veteran, Stan Mayer. Rooted in visceral physicality, raw American poetry, and Mayer's own experience in the Iraq War, Mama, Mama, Can't You See is simultaneously a modern war story and a spirit dance on the outside edge of death, and will be directed by C&G Artistic Director Zachary Reeve Davidson.

Coin & Ghost will close out its MYTH-REMEMBERED season on an absurdist aesthetic adventure: Breakfast in Moscow. Conceived and directed by Alex Demers, this Coin & Ghost original is a bold, stylized production of Chekhov's Three Sisters, reimagined as a rock-opera using music from the 1979 Supertramp album, Breakfast in America.

Davidson concluded, In mis-remembering things, we get to reinvent them. We invite you to join us on this miraculous, impossible, journey around the world, from Denmark to Iraq to Moscow, reinventing everything as we go in a way that is inherently true to Los Angeles.

Remixed mythologies. Dangerously imaginative. Learn more at https://coinandghost.org or on social media @coinandghost.





